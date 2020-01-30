Early Bird Registrations Open For Melbourne International Singers Festival 2020

Founding Artistic Director Dr Jonathon Welch AM invites you to join us for an unforgettable weekend of musical experiences!

'Early Bird' registrations open on January 28 for Australia's most exciting Singers Festival for all school & community choirs and individual singers, now in its 11th consecutive year with an even bigger and more diverse program over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, 3 - 8 June 2020.

As the world continues to face many challenges, Melbourne International Singers Festival (MISF) is excited to explore the theme of 'HOME' through voice and song for the first time in 2020.

MISF has always had a commitment to premiering new Australian works, and 2020 will see the world premiere of three Australian works that explore our theme of 'HOME' by the multi-award-winning Choir of Hard Knocks, a new choral work for children's choir by Mark Puddy and an exciting newly commissioned massed choral work by Play It Forward. In addition MISF features the Australian premiere of Kirby Shaw's brand new work, Turn the World Around, recently premiered at Carnegie Hall, New York.

Along with the return of the legendary master of pop, swing and jazz choral arrangements, Kirby Shaw from the US, we are also thrilled to announce that the inspiring Bosnian-Australian artist, Dr Nela Trifkovic, will lead the Women's Festival Chorus, and Tintner award winning conductor, Patrick Burns, Director of our Choral Program, will lead the Men's Festival Chorus.

MISF welcomes registrations from all choirs and individual singers with a smorgasbord of opportunities to rehearse, workshop and perform throughout the entire Festival.

Registration includes entry to all MISF workshops, masterclasses, concerts, choruses & performances over the Festival weekend (with the exception of Special MISF events).

Please note that the program is still being finalised so times may change.

Early Bird Price: $175 - by 26/03/2020

Register at https://www.trybooking.com/BIARA

NB: Register as a choir/singing group of 10 or more and receive complimentary registration for your Music Director & Accompanist.

For enquiries please contact us at misf@playitforward.org.au or 0419 337 283

We can't wait to see you in June for this unique celebration of the voice and singing!

Proceeds from the Melbourne International Singers Festival support Play It Forward, providing a unique range of tailored inclusive arts programs, events and projects for all Australians.





