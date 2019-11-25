Deva Premal & Miten With Manose Present ON THE WINGS OF MANTRA Tour

Give yourself the gift of a magical journey into mantra, song, celebration and meditation.

Following sold-out concerts in the US and Europe this summer, One Entertainment proudly presents world-renowned Grammy-nominated chant artists Deva Premal & Miten - returning to Australia in February 2020 with bamboo flute virtuoso Manose and the thrilling, soul-stirring Temple Band.

This unique mix introduces the healing power of mantras from the East: their heartfelt songs of awakening create space to centre oneself, separate from the cyclone of daily events, slow down, turn inwards and come home to the deep peace of our common, inner spirituality. Together they create a rich soundscape which moves from gentle, slow inward rhythms to high energy dances returning to a deep, joyful silence. And everyone joins in the singing. As Deva & Miten say, there is "no performer, no audience - we all become one."

DEVA PREMAL & MITEN with MANOSE

ON THE WINGS OF MANTRA TOUR

FEB 4 - BRISBANE - The Brisbane Powerhouse

FEB 6 - MULLUMBIMBY - Civic Hall SOLD OUT

FEB 7-9 - Gayatri Festival Retreat - Mullumbimby SOLD OUT

FEB 12 - MELBOURNE - Melbourne Recital Centre

FEB 14 - SYDNEY - NIDA Parade Theatre

Bookings and information: www.oneentertainment.com.au



Featured in top media including The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, and The Huffington Post, endorsed by celebrities as varied as Cher, Tony Robbins, and the Dalai Lama, included in movie soundtracks such as Walkout, Mantra, and 8 Seconds, and honoured by 1.5 million album sales, 550,000 monthly Spotify listeners and 400,000 Facebook followers, chart-topping musicians Deva Premal & Miten are modern nomads on a mission to share with humanity the medicine of mantra.

With original chants that are used for meditation, yoga, stress management, massage, and sleep playlists worldwide, Deva Premal & Miten not only model spiritually-conscious living but also share powerful tools for wellness, mindfulness, and personal growth.

Creating an alternative to contemporary music culture, Deva Premal & Miten additionally offer sacred global gatherings with a temple-like environment, where music is not an ego-driven performance, but rather, a portal to contemplation, inner peace, and heart-centred connection.

As the musicians chant the core of mantra and improvise with instruments, all those assembled participate with their voices - making each gathering a unique work of art, an interweaving of humanity, and an offering to the Divine, as well as an antidote to the isolation, stress, and chaos afflicting so many in today's world.

Against the backdrop of cutting-edge research in music and epigenetics, where scientific studies have proven the efficacy of "lifestyle medicine" in treating mental and physical health issues, those touched by Deva Premal & Miten's albums and musical gatherings have written in to share dramatic shifts in their lives - including spontaneous improvement in, or even complete resolution of, chronic health issues - thereby validating the power of mantra to heal the world, one chant at a time.

Their album Deva was nominated for Best New Age Album in the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Manose's hometown, Boudha in Nepal, stands on the ancient route leading from the Himalayan mountains down into the Kathmandu valley. It is just upriver from Nepal's most holy Hindu temple, and is home itself to an important Buddhist shrine. An influx of Tibetan refugees who congregated around the great Boudhanath shrine, and the outward growth of Kathmandu city has created there a nexus where everyone from religious pilgrims, to enclaves of traders, and Western adventurers converged to meet, mingle, haggle, and gawk. It is dusty and colourful, a Babylon of languages and traditions. Here, eight-year-old Manose fell in love with the bamboo flute one night when a fortuitous breeze wafted its song through his bedroom window.

Manose's real relationship with music began when Manose heard about an old man who played the shenai. That man, Madan Dev Bhatta, a disciple of Ustad Bishmillah Khan, initiated Manose into the study of classical raga music, often known as North Indian classical music. From the demanding study of raga music, Manose has acquired technical mastery and an astonishing ability to improvise. At the same time, we find him wonderfully free to draw inspiration from wherever he finds it, be it the swaying sweetness of a samba, or the lightning fast lines of Celtic masters.

When asked what or who has had the greatest musical influence on his playing, he thinks for a moment and says: "This very moment of existence and silence".

For more information about Deva Premal & Miten: www.DevaPremalMiten.com





