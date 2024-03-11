David Rose Brings A JERK IN PROGRESS To Melbourne Comedy Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy wunderkind David Rose is now a man, well, a young man, and undoubtedly one of Australia's sharpest comics. He's back with a brand-new hour of polished comedy. His ten years treading the boards have taught him that tricks are for kids and being a jerk is no longer cool. He's a work in progress, clay worthy of molding – according to his patient girlfriend anyway. He's also learned that social media clicks maketh the comic, with over 10 million views on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. He's gone viral in every corner of the internet, from fans of Ben Shapiro to Bluey. The left, the right, the middle, they all love him. If only his father did, too. (Joking!)

A JERK IN PROGRESS delivers David's acerbic wit and social commentary on his journey to be a better man. I mean, who isn't into self-improvement? This isn't Tony Robbins; this is life observations, Seinfeld style for the modern audience. David talks life, law, and philosophy degree, which he thinks is useless (therefore it is). He's a jerk in progress; a funny man, more Sammy J than Steve Martin, and ready to bring the laughs with this new show currently touring Australia. As heard on BBC Radio 4, ABC Radio National, The Debrief with Dave O'Neil, Breakfast with Sammy J and seen on Tonightly (ABC). David Rose has been relentlessly touring over the last 18 months, appearing everywhere from New Dehli to New York City.

David took Australia by storm with his comedy debut in 2013 in the RAW Comedy Competition. Combining a potent mix of social commentary, acerbic wit, and hilarious storytelling, David is brighter, brasher, and better than ever. In the last few years, he's written for ABC Online, Cracked.com and the Chaser's crew. Fresh off the back of a 3-month tour followed by performances at Fringe World Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festival, David is ready to bring the funny to Melbourne Comedy Festival.

Equally fascinating and funny, David is the great-grandson of the iconic Jewish-American comedian Julian Rose, better known by his stage name, Levinsky. It's no wonder he's funny - it's literally written into his DNA. In 2020, David wrote and presented Only Joking, an ABC RN documentary presented about his famous relative. The following year, he wrote and presented Hear Me Out for RN, an investigative piece which focused on his lived experience with major hearing loss.

David has performed in comedy clubs across Australia, including the Comic's Lounge (Melbourne), Comedy Store (Sydney) and Comedy Lounge (Perth). He's also performed in the USA, including at the prestigious Caroline's Comedy Club in New York City and Gotham Comedy Club, where he shared a bill with Jim Gaffigan. In December 2021, he headlined the Punch Line Comedy Club in Philadelphia, and featured at the legendary Catch A Rising Star in Princeton. To top it all off, David runs monthly comedy rooms around Melbourne including at the McKinnon Hotel, the Classic Cinema in Elsternwick, the Cameo Cinema in Belgrave, and more.

David's new show focuses on being both the good and bad guy simultaneously. He's a jerk in progress with the devil saying ‘do it', the angel saying ‘don't', and his American girlfriend saying ‘stop being a jerk'. David kicks off his Australian shows at Fringe World this coming January. More information visit DavidRoseComedy.com

Performances are at Melbourne International Comedy Festival from 27 March – 21 April 2024.