DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS 100 YEARS OF WONDER Comes to Australian This Month

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air. The adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveledproduction numbers and will tour six Australian cities in June-July 2023.

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. And make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration.

Tour Dates

Perth 15-18 June RAC Arena

Adelaide 23-25 June Adelaide Entertainment Centre

*Melbourne 28 June – 2 July Rod Laver Arena

*Brisbane 6-9 July Brisbane Entertainment Centre

*Sydney 12-16 July Qudos Bank Arena

Newcastle 20-23 July Newcastle Entertainment Centre

*denotes school holidays