DIL & DO Season 1 Announced At The Butterfly Club

This will be the Australian premier of French puppeteer Dominique Croset's hilarious absurdist comedy Dil & Do Season 1. With this puppet show for adults, the audience members will be welcome to experience funny objects and sex toys coming to life to challenge our concepts of gender and social norms.

Croset, who has worked with renowned French playwrights and artistic directors such as Luc Montech, Michel Lataste and Vinco Vinski, says Dil & Do challenges perceptions of gender roles and social norms.

"I want to liberate stale concepts of pleasure and sexuality," she says.

Set in a health and wellbeing exhibition Croset and fellow actor Nicola De Rosho-Davies inhabit the life of various sex toys ranging from a philosophical yogi master to the steroid-fuelled tyrannical infantry colonel to a flying vulva ogress to tell the story of the evolution of the feminine and masculine.

The final of five short episodes culminates with a satire of patriarchal oppression and warfare through the use of "little jumping willies" serving under the abusive authority of a giant male sextoy.

Croset brings more than 20 years of performance to Melbourne and recently toured Dil & Do throughout France (as "Gaude & Michele) to a rapturous reception. During the last few years Croset has performed several puppet shows for children throughout Victoria and regularly features in Melbourne French Theatre company productions.

Joining here is De Rosho-Davies who currently performs with improv company The Tickle Pit and recently toured children's show in the US. De Rosho-Davies has trained with Screenwise,16th street and PEM Australia. She also volunteers with a theatre company for adults with intellectual disabilities and is studying towards being a Drama Therapist.

Show Details: Dil & Do - Season 1 Dates: 13th to 18th of January 2020 (No Tuesday) Time: 7:00pm Cost: $26-$35 Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





