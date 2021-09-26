DARKFIELD's Supernatural SEANCE Arrives On The Gold Coast

SEANCE, the first installation of the highly acclaimed multi-sensory series, DARKFIELD, invites Queenslanders to be engulfed in complete darkness and have their grasp on reality challenged when it opens on the Gold Coast.

Opening at HOTA, Home of the Arts on Halloween weekend, SEANCE, presented by Realscape Productions (AU) in association with DARKFIELD (UK), uses binaural sound to put audience members in the centre of the supernatural experience.

SEANCE takes place inside a 40ft shipping container in pitch darkness with each audience member wearing a set of noise cancelling headphones. Deprived of their vision, the intense 360 degree audio creates a soundscape that will have them questioning their own sense of reality.

The experience explores the psychology of a group of people bombarded with suggestible material. It asks the audience to believe, not only in what seems to be happening in the room, but also in what might be conjured up.

"SEANCE has been a crowd favourite everywhere we go. For some people it can be scary or a thrill, but for others it has this amazing sound design that really toys with your brain," said Nathan Alexander, producer at Realscape Productions.

"The show is a twist on a traditional séance - don't expect a Gold Coast rollercoaster, but something a little more strange and sinister," he continued.

This is the first time any of the DARKFIELD shipping container experiences will play on the Gold Coast.

"We can't wait to host Darkfield at HOTA as the first destination on the Gold Coast," said Criena Gehrke, CEO at HOTA, Home of the Arts."Their immersive theatrical experiences are loved all over the world and having them in residence with SEANCE over Halloween and into summer is a real coup for the city."

SEANCE runs for 20 minutes and will play at various times from Wednesday to Sunday at HOTA, Home of the Arts, from 28 October to 14 November 2021. Tickets cost $20 and are available at http://darkfield.eventbrite.com.au/.