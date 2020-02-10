Circus Oz Return to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

At the 2020 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Circus Oz will bring back their critically acclaimed shows - an amped up evolution of the gnarly 1980s-inspired NEON: Reboot and the cute-as-candy, family-focused silly spectacular: Bubblegum Cabaret.

Circus Oz Executive Director, Penny Miles, explains NEON: Reboot and Bubblegum Cabaret will bring wicked fun to The Melba Spiegeltent in Collingwood, "These shows have become cult-like attraction for kids and adults alike."

"They're full of our signature Circus Oz silliness and also a perfect fit for the comedy festival. We have an adults offering in a late-night timeslot for NEON: Reboot as well as the daytime kids and families show with Bubblegum Cabaret," said Miles.

NEON: Reboot

NEON: Reboot is a high-energy, hilarious circus cabaret tribute to all things glam, gaudy and glorious about the 1980s - it's a truly hilarious night-out of big hair, big personalities and incredible acrobatic feats performed in the tightest and most lurid of lycra.

Where circus meets comedy and song under neon lights, NEON: Reboot is hosted by rock cabaret artist and Bowie enthusiast Geraldine Quinn (Rockwiz and Spicks and Specks), who will belt out 80s classics while the Circus Oz ensemble showcase eye-popping and stunning acrobatics as they make everything that is so wrong about the 80s - so right.

NEON: Reboot features some banging 80s tracks and movie references (think - Fame, Footloose and Dirty Dancing), two new acrobats and new acts, including world-class foot juggling, hoop diving, adagio and some high-impact old-school magic (we're keeping this one a secret!).

NEON: Reboot is a big-shoulder-pads night out - it's adult, uncut and naughty with hazardous levels of hair gel.

Bubblegum Cabaret

A kaleidoscope of popping bubbles and snapping colours for kids and families, Bubblegum Cabaret is a colourful, energetic and amusing circus cabaret created especially for kids.

Showcasing astounding circus tricks, heaps of laughs and some of Circus Oz's most shameless acrobats, Bubblegum Cabaret is a family friendly cabaret rated UF - Unmissable Fun.

A highly interactive show featuring a fun array of astounding circus tricks, acrobatic feats and physical comedy, Bubblegum Cabaret is extremely entertaining, but it does come with a warning - parents and carers may only enter at their child's discretion.

Artistic team Vince van Berkel (director), Sarah Seahorse (costume) and Dans Sheehan (creative producer).

Creative collaborating artists Geraldine Quinn (MC) and the Circus Oz ensemble: Lisa Lottie, Richard Sullivan, Amy Nightgale-Olsen and Jon Griffingham





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You