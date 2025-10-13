CRICKET THE MUSICAL Will Tour Australia This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, songwriter and satirist Denis Carnahan is making a return to the stage this summer with his hilarious one-man cult hit musical comedy show, Cricket The Musical.

Playing in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney from November 2025 through to January 2026, Cricket The Musical will follow the English Cricket Team's tour of Australia.

“The 2025/26 cricket season is destined to be filled with controversy and pantomime, from the World Test Championship to the West Indies series, followed by the always hilarious touring English Cricketers. They're still smarting from the Farce of the Wandering Bairstow, and sure to bring the slapstick of Bazball,” said Carnahan.

“Add to that the drama of last season's Indian shoulder charges and send offs and the burlesque of the Big Bash, and you have more comic narratives than any music theatre librettist could ever dream of! So I can't think of a better time to tour Cricket The Musical and bring people together around their shared love of the game than while the energy is high and the crowds are buzzing around the country this summer.”



Australia's hardest working musical sports satirist will use his unique satirical spin to review all the standout moments of the summer's cricket, along with the game's history of treachery, villainy, facial hair, and illegal abrasives.

For almost two decades, Carnahan has been producing songs and parodies about the many colourful characters and controversies Australian sport produces. They go to air weekly on the ABC, and have previously featured on The Footy Show, Fox Sports, Triple M and many more. His songs about Stuart Broad's sportsmanship, MCC selection policies, Mitchell Johnson's moustache and other sports have had millions of hits on YouTube.

So prepare yourself to boo the villains and cheer the heroes as Cricket The Musical brings songs to life on stage, with videos, sketches and caricatures celebrating the many controversies of this summer's matches.

Performance Dates

Perth - Nov 19, 20, Studio Underground, State Theatre

Brisbane - Dec 2, The Old Museum, Bowen Hills

Adelaide - Dec 14, Lion Arts Factory, CBD

Melbourne - Dec 27, 28, The Show Room, Arts Centre Melbourne

Sydney - Jan 3, 4, 9 & 10 - The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle