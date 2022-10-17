COME FROM AWAY Comes to Newcastle, Adelaide, and Perth in 2023

Worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY will head to Newcastle's Civic Theatre from 18 February followed by a season at Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre from 28 March and Perth's Crown Theatre from 6 May 2023.

Producer Rodney Rigby said, "COME FROM AWAY has been bringing audiences to their feet in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast since its opening in Australia in July 2019. Come From Away is Broadway's 49th longest running musical in history and we're delighted to bring this special production to Newcastle, Adelaide, and Perth."

Based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11, COME FROM AWAY is an inspiring musical about unity and kindness in adversity. Set in Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town. Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an uplifting story of hope and humanity.

Award-winning writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, turning their stories into an inspiring musical to share with the world.

The outstanding ensemble includes Kyle Brown, Zoe Gertz, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Douglas Hansell, Kat Harrison, Joe Kosky, Phillip Lowe, Joseph Naim, Sarah Nairne, Natalie O'Donnell, Emma Powell, David Silvestri, together with Kaya Byrne, Jeremy Carver-James, Noni McCallum, Michael Lee Porter, Alana Tranter and Jasmine Vaughns.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Diana), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill), costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

COME FROM AWAY won the Tony Award for Best Direction Of A Musical (Christopher Ashley) and for Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine), Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen) and Outstanding Achievement in Music. Since its Australian premiere in 2019 the production has added five Green Room awards, including Best Production and Best Ensemble, to its award tally, along with being voted Ticketmaster's 'Ticket of the Year' by Australian audiences.