Belvoir Announces 2021 Program Part Two

Belvoir has announced the array of shows making up the second part of their 2021 season. Part two of the 2021 program will comprise three distinct parts; the brand-new Belvoir's Festival of Everything; the first-ever Belvoir repertory season of two works by award winning women writers; and a new Australian pantomime to round out the year with a full-blown celebration of all-things theatrical.

Belvoir's Festival of Everything will kick off part two in spectacular form, featuring a line up of some of Belvoir's much-loved artistic family and alumni in a three-week celebration of live performance. Belvoir's Festival of Everything features comedy, dance, theatre and everything in between; with performances from comedy greats like Judith Lucy and Eddie Perfect, to Sydney's cultural treasure, Lingalayam Dance Company. And back by popular demand the hilarious 44 Sex Acts in One Week.

From 7th October, the company will present their first-ever reperatory season, featuring the same cast, on the same set, in alternating performances of two different, but thematically related plays by two legendary writers. Under the direction of artistic director Eamon Flack and Hannah Goodwin, Belvoir St will become 1970s Kings Cross one night, and Civil War England the next, as Alana Valentine's brand new Wayside Bride shares the stage with Caryl Churchill's classic Light Shining in Buckinghamshire.

And rounding out the year is a piece of utter joy - a love letter to theatre, to community and to the resilience of our little Aussie towns, the world premiere of The Boomkak Panto, by Virginia Gay (Calamity Jane, TV's Winners and Losers, All Saints). Featuring songs by Eddie Perfect, and directed by Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane) and Virginia Gay, The Boomkak Panto promises to be a mad, sparkling jewel- a reward for getting through that whacky year.

Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack said "We came out of shutdown last year feeling both bruised and emboldened. So this season is also something of an adventure. They are all projects we haven't done before - a festival, a rep season and a panto. This special one-off season is a celebration of artists and a thanks to audiences".

Tickets for Belvoir 2021 Part Two are on sale now at https://belvoir.com.au/2021-season-part-two/