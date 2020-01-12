BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Doncaster Playhouse

After a successful first week of shows, Playhouse Pantomimes is proudly presenting their original musical adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Doncaster Playhouse for another two weeks!

Writer-director Blake Everett has collaborated with songwriter Matt Wallace to produce all-original music for the show, which stars Everett (Beast), Alanah Parkin (Belle), Aidan Niarros, and Alice Albon.

Featuring singing, dancing, comedy, puppetry, and plenty of audience interaction, 'Beauty and the Beast' promises fun for the whole family!

Freshly popped popcorn, drinks and snacks available for purchase pre-show and at interval. Head out into the foyer after the show for your chance to get a photo with your favourite characters!

DATES: January 13-24, 10:30am & 1:30pm Mon-Fri (no show Sat 18 or Sun 19)

WHERE: Doncaster Playhouse

PRICES: All tickets $20, babies on laps free

Bookings: www.playhousepantomimes.com.au





