Arts Centre Melbourne And Australian Music Vault Present SINCE ALL DIED

Following its recent critically acclaimed season, Since Ali Died makes its Melbourne debut at Arts Centre Melbourne's Fairfax Studio from 13 - 17 August as part of Big World, Up Close.

Rapper, poet and award-winning author Omar Musa brings his electrifying one-man show of politically-charged and deeply personal storytelling, rap and song, inspired by the passing of his personal hero, boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

At the core, Musa draws on Ali's legacy and spins them into stories of his own life, which hasn't been the same since Ali died. Using this sentiment as a lyrical springboard, Musa surrenders to the freedom of poetry, story and song by shining a light on diverse cultural perspectives.

Musa confronts everything from suburban violence, to lost love, to his Malaysian heritage and the dark realities of growing up as a brown-skinned Muslim boy in Queanbeyan.

Each phrase will hit the ear of the audience in this hypnotic and totally unmissable hour of theatre.

Since Ali Died recently won the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Cabaret.

Arts Centre Melbourne's highly acclaimed series Big World, Up Close amplifies vital voices in contemporary performance giving space for fierce storytellers to reclaim and reframe our view of the world today. These stories know no limits and are more urgent than ever. Woven from raw emotion, brutal truths and radical love each story speaks across the fault lines between ancestry and contemporary existence. This year, it turns the spotlight on First Nations artists from New Zealand, Canada and Australia, as well as those representing Cambodian, Malaysian and African diasporas - it's a fearless new world in the making.

