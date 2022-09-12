Alok Vaid-Menon Will Bring New Poetry-Comedy Show to Australia and New Zealand This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 12, 2022  
Internationally acclaimed performance artist, Alok Vaid-Menon (they/them), will bring their new poetry-comedy show to Australia and New Zealand this month.

The tour will see Alok take the stage in Sydney* on Monday 19 September, before heading to Brisbane on Tuesday 20 September, Perth on Wednesday 21 September, Melbourne on Thursday 22 September, and then Auckland on Friday 23 September.

Tour Dates

Monday 19 September Factory Theatre Sydney*

Tuesday 20 September Princess Theatre Brisbane

Wednesday 21 September Astor Theatre Perth

Thursday 22 September Alex Theatre Melbourne

Thursday 22 September Alex Theatre Melbourne [LATE SHOW]

Friday 23 September SkyCity Theatre Auckland

*Sydney show presented in association with the Festival of Dangerous Ideas.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.tegdainty.com.

Alok's work explores themes of trauma, belonging, and the human condition.

In 2021 they headlined the New York Comedy Festival and this year they headlined the Just for Laughs Festival in Vancouver and performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival last month.

They are the author of Beyond the Gender Binary (2020) which has been described as a "clarion call for a new approach to gender in the 21st century" and the poetry books Femme in Public (2017) and Your Wound / My Garden (2021).

On screen, they recently wrapped the Netflix/Blumhouse feature film ABSOLUTE DOMINION. They have also appeared in the Netflix docu-series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, HBO's late-night sketch series Random Acts of Flyness and the documentary The Trans List.


Regional Awards


