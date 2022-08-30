Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALICE IN WONDERLAND Will Open in Melbourne at the Athenaeum Theatre

Performances run 6th January – 7th January, 2023.

Aug. 30, 2022  

The internationally acclaimed theatrical masterpiece Alice in Wonderland is coming to Melbourne for six performances only January 6 and 7 (11am, 2pm and 7pm). Don't be late for these very important dates, or you will miss your chance to tumble down the rabbit hole and join Alice on her captivating and magical adventures!

This glorious production features breathtaking costuming and puppetry, using ingenious stagecraft and limitless imagination, and will thrill children and adults alike. Meet the White Rabbit, the eccentric Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and of course the boisterous Queen of Hearts as a cast of brilliant actors bring over 20 curious characters to life.

True to the original book, there is something for everyone with plenty of word play and pun-based humour that older kids and adults will enjoy, while younger children will love the colourful characters, charming puppetry and physical comedy (especially by Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum!). Directed and Adapted by Penny Farrow. Produced by Ethan Walker.

Booking Details:

When: 6th January - 7th January, 2023 (11am, 2pm and 7pm daily)

Where: Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: From $44.90. Bookings via www.ticketmaster.com.au





