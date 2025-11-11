AFTERGLOW To Receive Australian Premiere In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following international acclaim and a record-breaking 18-month Off-Broadway run, S. Asher Gelman’s Afterglow will make its long-awaited Australian premiere in 2026.

The production will open at Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne from January 30 to February 21, before heading to Eternity Playhouse in Sydney from February 26 to March 22.

Featuring a stellar cast of three, Julian Curtis (Gaslight, Cock, Dance Academy), Matthew Mitcham (Strangers in Between, Jock Night, The Pool), and Matthew Predny (Titanique, Avenue Q, Kinky Boots), Afterglow examines love and intimacy in a modern open relationship.

When Josh and Alex, a married couple navigating non-monogamy, invite Darius to share their bed for one night, the encounter sparks a connection that tests each man’s ideas of love, loyalty, and commitment. Raw, funny, and deeply human, Afterglow explores the boundaries of honesty and desire in contemporary relationships.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Afterglow to Australia,” said writer, director, and choreographer S. Asher Gelman. “What began as an attempt to make sense of a painful chapter involving my own experience with loving more than one person has fundamentally altered the course of my life. Afterglow doesn’t provide answers—it asks questions about love, loyalty, and trust, and I cannot wait for Aussie audiences to experience this labour of love, now nine years in the making.”

Produced by Midnight Theatricals, the creative team also includes Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design) and Ann Beyersdorfer (Set Design).

MELBOURNE

Venue: Chapel Off Chapel, Little Chapel Street, Prahran

Dates: January 30 – February 21, 2026

Performance Times: Mon–Thurs 7:30 p.m.; Fri–Sat 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; Sun 5 p.m.

Tickets: $69 (transaction fees may apply)

Bookings: chapeloffchapel.com.au

SYDNEY

Venue: Eternity Playhouse, Burton Street, Darlinghurst

Dates: February 26 – March 22, 2026

Performance Times: Tues–Thurs 7:30 p.m.; Fri–Sat 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. (or 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. on February 28 only); Sun 5 p.m.

Tickets: $69 (transaction fees may apply)

Bookings: afterglowtheplay.com.au