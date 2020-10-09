Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A DOLL'S HOUSE Comes to Subiaco Arts Centre

The production runs October 29-31.

Oct. 9, 2020  

Nora Helmer is often considered one of modern drama's first feminist characters. A Doll's House deals with women, their traditional roles in the family, and the price they pay when they break with tradition. This brand new feminist adaptation is told through Nora's voice, in a one woman show. An intimate, painful exploration of a woman's choice to leave her kids in order to survive.

tempest will present a brand-new adaptation of Ibsen's play that allows us insight into the most famous door slam in theatre history. One of the most performed plays in the world, the themes of the fate of women and femininity, and the true meaning of marriage, still ring true today.

Adapted and directed by PAWA award nominated director Susie Conte, and starring Siobhan Dow-Hall, this show is not to be missed.

What: A Doll's House
When: October 29-31
Where: Subiaco Arts Centre, 180 Hamersley Rd

Tickets: Adult $36
Groups (6+) $30

More info: www.ptt.wa.gov.au



