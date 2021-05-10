1927 Will Perform at The Palms at Crown in June

DG GLOBAL EVENTS & GOLD104.3 present the iconic Australian band 1927 at The Palms at Crown on Friday June 11 at 7.30pm.

David Green, Managing Director, DG global said, "It's great to be collaborating with GOLD104.3 on this concert. I have long admired the talent of 1927, having followed them for years particularly the talent of strong and melodic vocals of lead singer Erik Wiedemann. Its great to be able to bring this great Australian band back to Melbourne and Palms at Crown is the perfect venue."

From the golden era for Australian rock bands, to reinvigorating fans today, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years and stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene.

With a debut album that became a smashing success that went five times platinum, stayed in the ARIA chart for 46 weeks, selling an excess of 400,000 copies and winning Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards for best debut single and album, 1927 became a household name in Australia overnight. The album was .....ish. Ian McFarlane in his opus The Encyclopedia of Australian Rock and Pop, put it perfectly when he wrote ....ish is brimful of stirring, stately rock anthems."

It is one of the top 10 most successful; debut albums for an Australian artist, to multiple ARIA awards, a multi-platinum second album, chart success in Europe and America. This performance is part of a National Tour.

Special guest is JASON SINGH singer, songwriter, and original founding member of the iconic Australian band Taxiride has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years. With Taxiride, Jason stood on top of that mountain that is the Australian music industry with 9 top 40 hit singles. JASON SINGH duo plays Taxiride.

Bookings & ticket information visit ticketmaster.com.au or phone 136100.