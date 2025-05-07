Zach Theatre Unveils 2025/26 Season Featuring DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ach Theatre has announced its full lineup for the 2025-26 season, which will feature five mainstage productions, two holiday presentations, and two family-oriented shows as part of its ongoing Family Series. The season includes major regional premieres, returning holiday offerings, and the first regional staging of Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, and Sally & Tom by Suzan-Lori Parks.

The season will begin in Winter 2025 with Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig from Agatha Christie’s novel. The production brings the famed detective Hercule Poirot to the stage in a theatrical version commissioned by the Christie estate, marking the first authorized Poirot play in over 75 years.

In Spring 2026, Zach will present Dear Evan Hansen, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. This will be among the first regional theater productions of the Broadway hit, which premiered in 2016 and became known for its focus on loneliness, mental health, and the influence of social media.

The summer will include two productions. The Kleberg stage will host the regional premiere of Sally & Tom, a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. The play is a metatheatrical piece that explores the complex relationship between Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson through a layered play-within-a-play format. Originally produced at The Public Theater, Zach’s production will be among the first to present the play regionally.

Later in Summer 2026, Zach will mount a new production of Annie at The Topfer. The staging will take a contemporary approach to the well-known musical by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan, which features songs including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.”

The final mainstage production of the season will be Come From Away, opening in Fall 2026 at The Topfer. The musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein tells the story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers who were taken in by the residents of Gander, Newfoundland, in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks. The production will mark the regional debut of the show in Austin.

Zach’s holiday programming will once again include Dave Steakley’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol, returning for its 11th year with new material and musical arrangements. The production, which has become a seasonal tradition in Austin, will run at The Topfer in Winter 2025.

Also scheduled for the holidays is A Charlie Brown Christmas, presented at The Kleberg. Based on the original Peanuts television special by Charles M. Schulz, this family-friendly show includes the Vince Guaraldi jazz score and remains faithful to the themes of the animated classic.

Two additional titles are scheduled as Family Series add-ons. In Fall 2025, Zach will present Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical at The Whisenhunt. The bilingual musical, created by Jesse J. Sanchez, tells the story of a teenage girl who discovers her folklórico dancing abilities are linked to superhero powers, following her mother’s kidnapping by a feline-led villain.

In Spring 2026, Zach will remount its 2015 production of Charlotte’s Web at The Kleberg. Adapted from the E.B. White novel by Joseph Robinette, the production includes live bluegrass music and aerial performance elements.

This new season is part of Zach’s broader efforts to expand programming and access following the company’s recent rebrand and strategic planning initiative. More information on the season and ticketing is available at zachtheater.org/seasonpreview.

Season subscriptions start at $240 and are now on sale. Zach XP memberships, which include admission to all current and upcoming productions, are available for $39 per month.

MAINSTAGE SEASON

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Winter 2025 | The Topfer

Written by Agatha Christie

Adapted by Ken Ludwig

The famed detective Hercule Poirot boards the luxurious Orient Express only to find himself investigating a murder mid-journey. Adapted from Christie’s bestselling novel, this stage version authorized by her estate offers a fast-paced blend of intrigue, glamour, and suspense.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Spring 2026 | The Topfer

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Book by Steven Levenson

A Tony Award®-winning musical that explores teenage isolation, the need for belonging, and the ripple effects of one fabricated story that turns into viral fame. This will be one of the first regional productions of the Broadway hit.

SALLY & TOM

Summer 2026 | The Kleberg

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks

A play-within-a-play by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, examining the power dynamics, myth-making, and human complexity in the relationship between Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. This marks one of the first regional stagings of the play following its debut at The Public Theater.

ANNIE

Summer 2026 | The Topfer

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Book by Thomas Meehan

A fresh staging of the classic family musical. With songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” this enduring story follows young orphan Annie as she finds a new family and holds onto hope during hard times.

COME FROM AWAY

Fall 2026 | The Topfer

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Based on true events in Gander, Newfoundland, this musical tells the story of how a small town welcomed 7,000 stranded travelers during the chaos of 9/11. A global hit and Tony Award® winner, this marks the show’s regional premiere in Austin.

HOLIDAY ADD-ONS

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Winter 2025 | The Topfer

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

Zach’s long-running holiday tradition returns for its 11th year with updated songs and visuals. A high-energy musical retelling of Dickens’ classic with Austin flair.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Winter 2025 | The Kleberg

By Charles M. Schulz

Based on the Television Special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson

Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer

A stage version of the beloved Peanuts special, featuring the original Vince Guaraldi score and Charlie Brown’s search for the real meaning of Christmas.

FAMILY SERIES ADD-ONS

ZAPATA: A FOLKLÓRICO SUPERHERO MUSICAL

Fall 2025 | The Whisenhunt

Conceived by Jesse J. Sanchez

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jesse J. Sanchez

A bilingual musical about a teenage girl who discovers she’s the heir to a superhero legacy rooted in folklórico dance. Originally commissioned by Zach Theatre and developed with national support.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB

Spring 2026 | The Kleberg

Based on the book by E.B. White

Adapted by Joseph Robinette

A musical stage adaptation of the classic children’s novel, featuring bluegrass music and aerial performance. The story of Wilbur and Charlotte returns to Zach following its acclaimed 2015 run.

