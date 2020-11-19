ZACH Theatre Moves A ROCKIN' HOLIDAY CONCERT Outdoors; Extends MOTOWN GROOVES

In light of recent rising COVID-19 cases in the Capital District, ZACH Theatre has decided to pivot this holiday and move A Rockin' Holiday Concert outdoors onto The Plaza at ZACH as part of the Songs Under the Stars series. New traditions will be made when The People's Plaza at ZACH transforms for the spirit of winter with outdoor heaters, hot chocolate and more. Bundle up, holiday cheer will be rockin' on The People's Plaza at ZACH, beginning December 10 through January 3, 2021.

A Rockin' Holiday Concert will feature favorites CHANEL, Kenny Williams, Roderick Sanford, Leslie McDonel and Daniel Rowan as they return to rock the ultimate holiday bash as part of ZACH's outdoor concert series, Songs Under the Stars. Perfect for the whole family, this socially distanced holiday offering will celebrate the season with a merry mix of traditional favorites and classic rock-n-roll hits. All seating includes glow sticks for your pod. General on sale beginning November 24.

Due to demand, series favorite Motown Grooves has extended through November 29. Singing the sounds of Motown, Austin legend Judy R. Arnold pays tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, while The Platters' lead singer Kenny Williams and Soul-Man Roderick Sanford delight with music from Sam and Dave, Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, and more!

For more information visit zachtheatre.org.

