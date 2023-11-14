Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

WICKED Returns to Austin in March 2024

Performances run March 13 – 31, 2024.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Review: Jarrott Productions DEATHTRAP Gives Us Classic Thriller Fun Photo 4 Review: Jarrott Productions DEATHTRAP Gives Us Classic Thriller Fun

WICKED Returns to Austin in March 2024

Wicked, Austin’s most popular musical, will return to Bass Concert Hall March 13 – 31, 2024, as part of Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin series. Single tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at 10 am. 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway on Oct. 30. 

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.  

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”  

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”  

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone

Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. Texas Performing Arts operates venues on the UT campus including Austin’s largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall. Its public programs include Broadway in Austin; the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT’s College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year. In calendar year 2022, TPA sold 250,000 tickets serving as a popular gateway to campus. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive and Artistic Director in January of 2020.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: EL CID at The Rollins Theatre At The Long Center Photo
Review: EL CID at The Rollins Theatre At The Long Center

Presented as a bilingual play, 'El Cid' captivates the audience with moments of theatrical brilliance, courtesy of the outstanding and diverse ensemble cast. They adeptly navigate the moral dilemmas surrounding honor, love, and justice, contributing to the play's overall impact.

2
Cast for World Premiere of JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Cast for World Premiere of JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the world premiere of the new musical Jack & Aiden with book by Lane Michael Stanley and music and lyrics by Tova Katz with direction by Trace Turner and musical direction by Trey Shonkwiler.

3
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Bastrop Opera House Le Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Bastrop Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
STARGAZE Theater Festival Presented By Star Bandits Foundation Photo
STARGAZE Theater Festival Presented By Star Bandits Foundation

Star Bandit Foundation presents the Stargaze Theater Festival, featuring six original short plays by local Austin playwrights. Join us at Dougherty Arts Center on December 15th and 16th for a captivating theatrical experience. All ticket proceeds go towards supporting Austin artists.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
'Art' in Austin 'Art'
Ground Floor Theatre (11/02-11/18)
Pierre Corneille’s El Cid in Austin Pierre Corneille’s El Cid
Rollins Studio Theater (11/10-11/26)
Barrio Daze in Austin Barrio Daze
Hyde Park Theatre (11/09-11/18)
The Austin Puppet Incident in Austin The Austin Puppet Incident
The Dougherty Arts Center (12/08-12/09)
Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane in Austin Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane
The VORTEX (5/09-5/11)
The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces dates for this year, Dec. 15 - 23, 2023 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces dates for this year, Dec. 15 - 23, 2023 at the Palmer Events Center
Palmer Events Center (12/15-12/23)
There’s Something About Merry: An AGMC Holiday Concert in Austin There’s Something About Merry: An AGMC Holiday Concert
First Austin (12/01-12/03)
NUNCRACKERS in Austin NUNCRACKERS
The Wimberley Players (11/17-12/10)PHOTOS
Sunny Days in Austin Sunny Days
The VORTEX (8/22-9/14)
POP! in Austin POP!
ZACH Theatre (12/08-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You