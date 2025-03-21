Tickets to go on Sale for The Heller Awards for Young Artists 2025 in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for The Heller Awards for Young Artists will go on sale Wednesday, March 26 at 6:00PM.

Presented by the Long Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts and Impact Arts, the 12th annual event will take place April 16, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. for the final year at the Long Center.

With more than 400 students taking the stage that night, attendees will experience an evening that celebrates young artists of Central Texas with performances by current nominees along with alumni and local celebrity guest appearances. Additionally, the Select Ensemble, mentored by Impact Arts professionals, will be featured throughout the evening, showcasing the fresh talent of this prestigious group of 60 representing over 28 area schools. The event will culminate in a finale that brings two students from each of the participating high schools together on stage to perform.

Furthering the success of local young artists, in 2023 the Heller Awards for Young Artists was confirmed as a Regional Awards Program (RAP) for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards) with the 2023 HAYA winner Langston Lee taking home the 2023 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor. Winners of the 2025 HAYAs will be eligible to compete in the Jimmy Awards representing the Heller Awards for Young Artists and Austin, TX this upcoming June in New York City.

The Jimmy Awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards® are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The HAYAs joining the Jimmy Awards® is made possible by Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin, and a member of The Broadway League. More information on the Jimmy Awards® can be found at jimmyawards.com.

The Heller Awards for Young Artists recognize the broad range of talent in musical theater through 16 varied award categories, plus three special student achievement awards. Additionally, various participants will receive training scholarships from Impact Arts’ Texas Arts Project and College Audition Program, Adam Roberts Voice, Balance Dance Studios, The Adderley School, Motley Crew Media and Trevor Scott/CBS Austin, Olden Lighting, Collier Talent, and Broadway Teaching Group. These honors not only spotlight the performances seen on stage but also acknowledge the essential work that takes place behind the scenes.

Since 2013, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have impacted over 20,000 students and educators from more than 40 high schools by providing resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs. Culminating in a unique Tony Awards-style ceremony, this year-round program, produced and presented by the Long Center since 2014, celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, industry networking, and community building for thousands of young artists across the Greater Austin area. The Heller Awards for Young Artists is moving to Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin, in 2026.

