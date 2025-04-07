Tickets Now on Sale for GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL at The Alchemy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alchemy Theatre's Grand Hotel, The Musical will be performed in the intimate space at The Whisenhunt at ZACH Theatre from May 30 - June 15, 2025.

Michael Cooper, Artistic Director of The Alchemy Theatre, will direct this musical with book by Luther Davis, music & lyrics by Robert Wright & George Forrest and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston. Grand Hotel, The Musical is based on Vicki Baum's novel Grand Hotel by arrangement with Turner Broadcasting Co., owner of the motion picture Grand Hotel.

The musical is set in 1928 Berlin in the world's most luxurious yet vaguely tragic hotel. Richly contrasting rhythm and dance, comedy, glitz, heartache and tragedy are interwoven into this story that features a diverse ensemble cast and a lush and powerful score.

The Alchemy Theatre was founded in 2017 with a mission to produce theater for the Austin community that is, above all, honest and true. By telling stories that are meaningful and lasting, The Alchemy Theatre seeks to create a community of artists and audiences that celebrates the human experience together.

