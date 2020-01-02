Tickets Now On Sale For OVER THE RAINBOW A Tribute To Judy Garland Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre and the Highland Lakes Equality Center invite you to start 2020 off with music, by experiencing "Over the Rainbow - A Tribute to Judy Garland" on Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, January 12 at 2:15pm.

Co-hosting the celebration will be Seth Smith and Kärin Frasier. Smith, a dedicated fan, has been researching Garland's life, concert tours, and record albums for the production. "At this point, she's a personal friend in our house who has a lot to say, and it's really a joy," said Smith. "She still means so much to our audience. These songs will bring the oldest members of our audience back to their own precious childhoods, full of hope. We will be representing 'their' Judy for them, and we will not be alone on the stage. We will bring back those feelings - the laughter and the tears, for a little while. It's one of the most significant opportunities in our lives to connect."

"These versions of her music at different stages of her life give us an idea of how she 'lived' each song," Smith continued. "Our life's lessons help us relate, and that will build a relationship with our audience. Judy Garland was a great actress and dancer. We also want the show to convey our message of compassion and empathy for everyone who is struggling in life, which I think we all can relate with as well."

The Highland Lakes Equality Center exists to help members of the LGBTQ community and their loved ones develop deeper and more meaningful relationships and better understand each other through the center's educational seminars, support groups, and social activities.

The primary purpose of HCCT is to present and promote quality theatre activities and programs that entertain, educate, and encourage community participation in support of performance and related cultural arts. Proceeds from the show will benefit both organizations.

"Over the Rainbow - A Tribute to Judy Garland" will be presented at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light. Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for students. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, or online at www.theHCCT.org.





