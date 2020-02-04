Tickets Now On Sale For MOON OVER BUFFALO

Tickets are now on sale for the comedy "Moon Over Buffalo" presented by the Hill Country Community Theatre. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, online at www.theHCCT.org, or at the box office. Comic genius Ken Ludwig, writer of last year's hit, "Baskerville," is a master of old-fashioned knockabout farces.

"Moon Over Buffalo," the third show of HCCT's 2019-20 season, is a laugh-a-minute show-within-a-show, with everyone in the wrong costumes and reading the wrong lines. An evening of mayhem filled with comic inventions and running gags, this is a wild and wacky comedy. Be prepared to leave the theatre exhausted from laughter. George and Charlotte Hay are fading theatre stars in the 1950s, playing "Private Lives" and "Cyrano De Bergerac" in rep in Buffalo, New York, with five actors.

On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might have one last shot at stardom. The famous Hollywood director, Frank Capra, is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his next movie. Dense with witty jokes, clever innuendo and slapstick action, Buffalo delivers constant laughs from start until finish. This show is PG-13 for language.

"Moon Over Buffalo" will be presented at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657 - between Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls at the traffic light. The show will open on February 13 and run for three weeks through March 1. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students with a valid ID.







Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You