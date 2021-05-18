Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hill Country Community Theatre Presents SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

“Side By Side By Sondheim” is a bright bundle of songs from monumental shows that changed musical theatre with their excellence, artistry, and astonishing cleverness. 

May. 18, 2021  

The finesse, fun, insight, soul, and inventiveness of Broadways' most innovative and vital composer is at the center of this love letter to Stephen Sondheim. A musical delight, "Side By Side By Sondheim" is a bright bundle of songs from monumental shows that changed musical theatre with their excellence, artistry, and astonishing cleverness.

Such shows include "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Anyone Can Whistle," and "Pacific Overtures."

Included are classic pieces Sondheim wrote with musical theatre legends Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, and Jule Styne, from "West Side Story," "Gypsy," and "Do I Hear a Waltz."

Six performances of "Side By Side By Sondheim" will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM from June 4 through 13. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. 4-Ever Flex Passes will be honored for this event. For reservations, go online to theHCCT.org, or call the box office at (830) 798-8944.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.


