The Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast for DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

The Hill Country Community Theatre is announcing the cast for "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." Based on the popular 1988 film starring Steve Martin; the musical version follows the same hilarious storyline but adds a delightfully jazzy Tony Award nominated score by David Yazbek. "Scoundrels" was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards in all after it opened on Broadway in 2005. The show makes its Cottonwood Shores debut July 18.

Mike Rademaekers, HCCT's executive director, is co-directing with Les Young who last directed "State Fair." Mr. Young also provides musical direction. Kristi Stere, who teaches at Harmony School for the Arts, is creating the choreography.

"I'm thrilled to be working with this talented cast and bringing one of my favorite movies to life on the stage," said Rademaekers. "The music for this show adds so much, and I think HCCT audiences will be excited to see all the surprises we have in store for the big finale of our thirty-third season."

The Hill Country Community Theatre production features Seth Smith as Lawrence Jameson, a sophisticated con artist, Clayton Brooks as Freddy Benson, a clever, aspiring con artist, Gigi Goff as Christine Colgate a good-natured American heiress and "Soap Queen," Jordan Jones as Andre Thibault, Lawrence's French assistant (and Chief of Police), Karin Frasier as Muriel Eubanks, a wealthy and attractive American socialite, and Kim Fehlis as Jolene, the "Princess of Petroleum" from Oklahoma. The singing and dancing ensemble includes Dan Garcia, Easton Jones, Charles McLean, Nina Price, Madison Puckett, and Kylee Randall.

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" will run July 18 through August 4. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2:15 p.m. Sundays. Tickets go on sale July 11 for the general public. HCCT Season Subscribers may make reservations starting July 8.





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories