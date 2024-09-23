The Filigree Theatre to Present SUDDENLY, LAST SUMMER in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for The Filigree Theatre's first production in their Sixth Season, their Fall show "Suddenly Last Summer," written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, taking place at Factory on 5th (located at 3409 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702) from Oct. 4 - 20, Thursday - Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. with a matinee on Sundays at 3 p.m. This shocking drama, set in 1930s New Orleans, follows troubled young socialite, Catharine Holly. Catharine is the only witness willing to speak up about terrible events that unfolded in Spain the summer prior while traveling with her Cousin Sebastian. Violet Venable, Sebastian's mother, a Grande Dame of the affluent Garden District, wants Catharine and her lurid story, silenced at any cost. In "Suddenly Last Summer," where every character's real agenda lies hidden, masked behind society's expectations, the truth is as illusory as looking through a glass - a mirror - darkly.

"'Suddenly Last Summer' is not an easy play," said Director Elizabeth V. Newman. "It delves into some dark corners of human nature and asks us to hold a mirror up to ourselves - what masks do we wear? Which ones do we - knowing or unknowing - compel others to wear? Drawing heavily on the use of imagery and symbolism, the play also takes a hard look at the idea of Truth and the complex intersection of Truth and Power and Privilege: whose narrative is worth believing and whose story - whose truth - is given voice. Written in the 1950's and set in the 1930's these complex issues are still with us and the stakes are still just as high."

Tickets for "Suddenly Last Summer" are now available for purchase at the following link. For more information about The Filigree Theatre and their Sixth Season, entitled "Masks and Mirrors," you can see below and Filigree's website here.

ABOUT FILIGREE'S SIXTH SEASON:

The Filigree Theatre's annual season is structured to connect the Past, Present and Future of theatre over the course of a three-show season. Each season is structured as follows: the Fall (Past) is represented by an older or classic play; Winter (Present) is represented by a current piece from a playwright living/working today; and the Spring (Future) is represented by a new work or World Premiere. Each season is tied together with a common theme that runs throughout the three productions. In this sixth season, Filigree takes on the theme of "Masks & Mirrors."

"In this upcoming Season, we will explore how these masks and mirrors work on a symbolic, and not merely literal, level: When and why do we mask the truth? How does one character provide a mirror for another character? How do we mask our true selves? How and why are our reflections on past events accurate or distorted?" said Filigree's Artistic Director Elizabeth V. Newman.

"In the Fall, with the famed Tennessee Williams play, 'Suddenly Last Summer,' we will examine how dangerous it can be for those who speak the truth - especially when that truth is uncomfortable, or even threatening, to those who hold power. In the Winter, with Jeffery Hatcher's 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde' adapted from the Robert Louis Stevenson novella, 'Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,' we will reflect on the thorny struggle of 'good vs. evil' that lives within us all; which part, which impulse, which side of the mirror is our true self? Which is the mask we wear?"

ABOUT "SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER" DIRECTOR, CAST & CREW:

Elizabeth V. Newman (Director, Filigree Producing Artistic Director) is a native New Yorker who has directed and produced critically acclaimed theatre and film projects in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Austin. Newman graduated from Yale University with dual B.A. degrees in History of Art and Theater Studies. She earned her M.F.A. degree in Film Production at Boston University. Her stage directing credits include: "LIFTED" by Charlie Thurston (World Premiere, Austin); "TIDE" by Molly Wagner (World Premiere, Austin); "Fire in Dreamland" by Rinne Groff (Austin); "100 Planes" by Lila Rose Kaplan (World Premiere, Austin, West Coast Premiere, Los Angeles); "The Lady From The Sea" by Henrik Ibsen; "The Turn Of The Screw" by Jeffrey Hatcher (Austin); "Fefu And Her Friends" by Maria Irene Fornes (Austin); "Miss Julie" by August Strindberg (Austin); "A Delicate Ship" by Anna Ziegler (Austin Premiere), "Trio" by Sheila Cowley (World Premiere, Austin); "Any Night" by Daniel Arnold and Medina Hahn (Los Angeles Premiere and Austin Premiere - nominated for four B. Iden Payne Awards, including Outstanding Direction of a Drama); "Body of Work" by Christine Hoang, (World Premiere, Austin); "Mocha" by Eleanor Burgess (World Premiere, Austin); "The Sniper's Nest" by Lisa Soland (Austin Premiere); "Goodnight Children Everywhere" by Richard Nelson (London, ON, Canada); "Fragments" by Murray Schisgal (Los Angeles). Her theatrical producing credits include: The Austin Premiere of "When We Were Young And Unafraid" by Sarah Treem; the World Premiere of "Mocha" by Eleanor Burgess (Austin); the World Premiere of "Nights of Noir!" by Casey Wilson (Los Angeles); the West Coast Premiere of "Orange Lemon Egg Canary" by Rinne Groff (Los Angeles); the American Premiere of "Clocks and Whistles" by Samuel Adamson (New York) and "Dutchman" by Leroy Jones (New York). Newman's film directing credits include the feature film "Child of Light" as well as numerous short films, including her most recent project, the comedy short, "Pizza My Heart". She has written several award-winning short and feature-length screenplays. She is a member of DIRECTOR'S LAB: NORTH and served as the Founding Co-President of Women in Film and Television: Austin. She has twice served as a panelist at The Austin Film Festival.

CAST:

The cast for this production includes Shannon Grounds as Mrs. Holly, Maxwell Hanesworth as George Holly, Bryan Headrick as Doctor, Chiara McCarty as Miss Foxhill, Linda Nenno as Mrs. Venable (*This Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States), Laura Ray as Sister Felicity, and Maddie Scanlan as Catharine Holly. Allison Paranka, Michael Morse, and Johanna Whitmore will serve as understudies.

DESIGNERS/PRODUCTION:

The Production Team for this first show of the season includes Patrick Anthony as Scenic & Lighting Designer, Kit Brooks as Stage Manager, Maddy Lamb as Costume Designer, Tori Rose as Front of House, Johann Solo as Sound & Music Designer, Jennifer Sturley as Dramaturg and Liz Tyson as Property Designer.

