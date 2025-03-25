Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Georgetown Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From March 28 to April 19, Georgetown Palace Theatre presents on their Springer Stage A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, sponsored by Joanne and Bill Harrah and the Assistance League, as part of their 2025 season. Written by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the title plays off an old vaudeville tradition of starting a story with "A funny thing happened on the way to the theater," setting the stage for all the madness to come. A fast-paced musical that takes its inspiration from the ancient Roman playwright Plautus, this performance is a hilarious jaunt, following the clever slave Pseudolus as he tries to win his freedom by helping his young, clueless master, Hero, land the beautiful but air-headed courtesan, Philia.

This show is packed with all the classic elements of farce—mistaken identities, doors slamming, characters disguising themselves to confuse everyone, and a whole lot more! As Pseudolus tries to pull off his plan, the chaos only deepens, poking fun at the absurdities of social class and love. With its rapid-fire humor and nonstop action, this musical is a non-stop laugh fest. Full of twists and turns, the characters chase after their desires—love, freedom, and riches—with a lot of mix-ups along the way, offering a perfect blend of bawdy humor, slapstick comedy, and sharp wit, making it one of the funniest musicals ever written. Packed with a talented ensemble cast and plenty of zany moments, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is a fun, energetic ride with something for everyone.

Emily Taylor, the director of this production, has assembled a talented cast, each one perfectly suited to bring the comedic energy a Sondheim musical requires. Her direction guides the actors to deliver sharp, fast-paced humor, skillfully shaping their comedic timing, bold gestures, and dynamic interplay to create moments of pure theatrical magic. Her deep understanding of farce is evident in how she taps into the script's humor, allowing her actors to play off one another in ways that feel both fresh and authentically impulsive, and showcases the wisdom of a director who knows the vital importance of comedy in these unpredictable and challenging times.

Georgetown Palace Theatre’s performance is brimming with great performances alongside the laughter. Nathan Clemeson brings a delightful energy to the lead role of Pseudolus, the crafty slave at the center of the chaos. With outstanding comedic timing and a knack for physical humor, Clemeson fully embodies the role's wit and charm. His ability to play the scheming servant with both sincerity and mischievousness keeps the audience laughing while rooting for him to outwit those around him.

Cathie Sheridan shows out as the formidable Domina, the no-nonsense wife of Senex. With her commanding presence and sharp delivery, Sheridan brings the perfect blend of humor and authority to the role. Her portrayal of Domina’s strength and sharp wit offers a fantastic contrast to the other characters' bumbling antics.

AJ Reyes nails the role of Hysterium, the anxious and ever-flustered slave caught in the web of Pseudolus' schemes. With his expert acting and lovely voice, Reyes captures the character’s nervous energy and his desperate need to please with a comedic flair keeps the audience engaged. His exaggerated reactions, physical comedy, and perfect timing make Hysterium a standout, and his performance is a wonderful balance of slapstick and expert acting, adding to the chaos and humor of the show.

Jerry Brown brings a delightful charm to the role of Erronius, the elderly and somewhat oblivious man on a mission to find his long-lost children. Brown’s portrayal is filled with warmth, and his comedic timing is spot-on, stealing the show every time he appears on stage. Joined by an enthusiastic audience response to his appearances, Brown adds a sense of innocence and humor that balances the more frantic energy of the younger characters as Erronius stumbles through the plot. His performance is a perfect mix of endearing and funny, making Erronius both a source of laughs and a lovable figure.

Ryan Rhue delivers a fantastic performance as the pompous and swaggering Miles Gloriosus, the soldier who believes himself to be the hero of every situation. With one of the clearest and most powerful singing voices, Rhue expertly plays the character’s overconfidence and ridiculous self-importance with a combination of charm and humor, making him both absurd and oddly lovable. His stage presence and comic timing are flawless, and he has an innate ability to transform every entrance and song into a showstopper.

Haley Szajkovics brings Philia to life with a perfect mix of a gorgeous voice and a personality of sweetness mixed with obliviousness. Her portrayal of the beautiful but dim-witted courtesan is hilarious, as she plays Philia’s naïveté with warmth and charm. Szajkovics brings a light, airy energy to the character that contrasts wonderfully with the more frantic antics of the other characters. Her performance adds a sense of innocence to the mayhem, and she has a natural ability to make Philia both lovable and funny.

Nick Riley, Brooke McGaughey, Matthew Hubble, and Meredith Brand absolutely crush it as the Proteans in A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM. These clever, resourceful characters double as both narrators and active players in the madcap events of the show. Each actor brings their own vibe, with Nick’s sharp humor, Brooke’s hilarious physical comedy, Matthew’s perfect timing, and Meredith’s strong stage presence. Together, they create a fast-paced, high-energy ensemble that drives the laughs and keeps the plot moving. As the Proteans, they add a ton of fun and wit while showing off their awesome teamwork. One of the funniest moments is when they’re called back on stage during a quick change—absolute comedy gold!

The cast is rounded out with Stephen Quinn as Senex, delivering a wonderfully over-the-top portrayal of the befuddled, aging father. Dawson McLeod shines as Hero, the lovesick young man - often resembling an entitled teenager having a tantrum- capturing his earnestness and determination. Korben Lindstrom nails the role of Lycus, the smooth-talking, quick-witted pimp, adding a touch of sly humor and awkward swagger to the show. Kharina Pineda as Tintinabula, Niona Garfield as Panacea, Jesee Smart and Carrie Cardillo as the Geminae twins, Sheree Bristoll as Vibrata, and Jill Schneider as Gymnasia, bring a fabulous performance as the courtesan ensemble to the stage and completing the colorful cast of characters with their unforgettable performance.

Set on both the proscenium stage and the apron, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM makes full use of every inch of floor and air space, with several production elements that really shine. Lucas Lindberg’s musical direction is spot on, showcasing several standout vocalists and a strong ensemble presence. Jesee Smart’s polished choreography complements the music beautifully, adding energy to the show, enhancing the comedic moments, and even turning simple actions, like Erronius walking across the stage, into moments of hilarity. Steven Williams’ scenic design is exceptional, featuring three houses arranged in a horseshoe shape, two stories of play with an elevated roof behind, colorful paint, garlands, trees, and well-placed signs, columns, and entrances. This set design truly enhances the overall experience. Faith Castaneda’s lighting design adds depth and mood, while Aaren Horak’s sound design expertly mixes the ensemble voices. Finally, Faith Castaneda’s costume design captures the playful and vibrant spirit of the show, completing the production’s lively and well-executed aesthetic. Stage Manager Sarah Leho and their crew also deserve a shout out for a job well done with many moving parts and people.

Georgetown Palace Theatre’s production of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is fast-paced, full of humor, and brimming with energy from start to finish. The cast’s impeccable comedic timing and vibrant performances bring this classic farce to life, making every twist and turn of the plot both hilarious and engaging. With sharp choreography, clever set design, and standout musical numbers, the production delivers a visually and audibly captivating experience. Whether it’s the clever wordplay, physical comedy, or the outrageous antics on stage, this show keeps the audience laughing throughout. A true testament to the power of live theater, this production delivers a night of pure fun and joy. The show carries the following caution: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is generally considered suitable for most audiences, some material within it may not be appropriate for young children, and parents are advised to use their discretion before allowing their children to watch it.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

Book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Theater Company: Georgetown Palace Theatre

Venue: 810 South Austin Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626

March 28 to April 19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Running Time: 2-1/2 hrs, with one 15-min intermission

Reader Reviews