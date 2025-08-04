 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Alchemy Theatre to Hold Auditions For LYDIA By Octavio Solis

Performances will take place on October 17 - 26, 2025.

By: Aug. 04, 2025
The Alchemy Theatre to Hold Auditions For LYDIA By Octavio Solis Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Alchemy Theatre is now accepting submissions for Lydia, a searing and poetic drama by acclaimed Mexican-American playwright Octavio Solis. Directed by Michael Cooper, Lydia will be performed in-the-round at The Whisenhunt at Zach Theater in Austin from October 17 - 26, 2025.

Set in 1970s El Paso, Lydia explores themes of immigration, disability, identity, and family
secrets as a Mexican-American household welcomes a mysterious undocumented caretaker
into their lives-with explosive results. This intimate production will offer local actors the
opportunity to engage with complex roles in a culturally resonant and emotionally charged story.

Audition Details

  • Submission Deadline: Saturday, August 10, 2025
  • Callback Dates: Saturday & Sunday, August 23-24, 2025
  • Rehearsals Begin: September 15, 2025 (evenings and weekends)
  • Tech Week: October 10-16
  • Performances: October 17 - 26 (8 performances over 2 weeks)

To Submit:
Please email the following to Michael Cooper, Director at: mcooper@thealchemytheatre.org

  • Headshot (PDF)
  • Resume (PDF)
  • Role(s) you are interested in
  • Valid contact information

Seeking Non-Equity Austin-Based Talent for the Following Roles:

  • LYDIA - a mysterious undocumented maid with a powerful intuitive connection to Ceci
  • CECI - a 17-year-old girl in a semi-vegetative state who expresses herself through poetic monologues
  • MISHA - a sensitive and artistic teenage brother
  • RENE - the older brother hiding guilt and struggling with his identity
  • ROSA - the overwhelmed mother
  • CLAUDIO - the brooding father
  • ALVARO - a cousin and Vietnam veteran working for Border Patrol

Note: Lydia includes Spanish-language dialogue, Mexican-American cultural references, and mature themes including trauma, desire, and family dysfunction. Spanish fluency is a plus but not required for all roles. All roles are paid.


Need more Austin Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos