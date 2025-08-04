The Alchemy Theatre to Hold Auditions For LYDIA By Octavio Solis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Alchemy Theatre is now accepting submissions for Lydia, a searing and poetic drama by acclaimed Mexican-American playwright Octavio Solis. Directed by Michael Cooper, Lydia will be performed in-the-round at The Whisenhunt at Zach Theater in Austin from October 17 - 26, 2025.

Set in 1970s El Paso, Lydia explores themes of immigration, disability, identity, and family

secrets as a Mexican-American household welcomes a mysterious undocumented caretaker

into their lives-with explosive results. This intimate production will offer local actors the

opportunity to engage with complex roles in a culturally resonant and emotionally charged story.

Audition Details

Submission Deadline: Saturday, August 10, 2025

Callback Dates: Saturday & Sunday, August 23-24, 2025

Rehearsals Begin: September 15, 2025 (evenings and weekends)

Tech Week: October 10-16

Performances: October 17 - 26 (8 performances over 2 weeks)

To Submit:

Please email the following to Michael Cooper, Director at: mcooper@thealchemytheatre.org

Headshot (PDF)

Resume (PDF)

Role(s) you are interested in

Valid contact information

Seeking Non-Equity Austin-Based Talent for the Following Roles:

LYDIA - a mysterious undocumented maid with a powerful intuitive connection to Ceci

CECI - a 17-year-old girl in a semi-vegetative state who expresses herself through poetic monologues

MISHA - a sensitive and artistic teenage brother

RENE - the older brother hiding guilt and struggling with his identity

ROSA - the overwhelmed mother

CLAUDIO - the brooding father

ALVARO - a cousin and Vietnam veteran working for Border Patrol

Note: Lydia includes Spanish-language dialogue, Mexican-American cultural references, and mature themes including trauma, desire, and family dysfunction. Spanish fluency is a plus but not required for all roles. All roles are paid.