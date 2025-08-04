The Alchemy Theatre to Hold Auditions For LYDIA By Octavio Solis

Performances will take place on October 17 - 26, 2025.
The Alchemy Theatre is now accepting submissions for Lydia, a searing and poetic drama by acclaimed Mexican-American playwright Octavio Solis. Directed by Michael Cooper, Lydia will be performed in-the-round at The Whisenhunt at Zach Theater in Austin from October 17 - 26, 2025.
Set in 1970s El Paso, Lydia explores themes of immigration, disability, identity, and family
secrets as a Mexican-American household welcomes a mysterious undocumented caretaker
into their lives-with explosive results. This intimate production will offer local actors the
opportunity to engage with complex roles in a culturally resonant and emotionally charged story.
To Submit:
Please email the following to Michael Cooper, Director at: mcooper@thealchemytheatre.org
Seeking Non-Equity Austin-Based Talent for the Following Roles:
Note: Lydia includes Spanish-language dialogue, Mexican-American cultural references, and mature themes including trauma, desire, and family dysfunction. Spanish fluency is a plus but not required for all roles. All roles are paid.
Videos