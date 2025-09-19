The Alchemy Theatre Reveals Casting for 'NIGHT, MOTHER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Alchemy Theatre will present Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama ’night, Mother in Austin, TX, October 17–26, 2025. Starring Sarah-Marie Curry and Johanna Whitmore, the play explores a searing mother-daughter confrontation with themes of love, despair, and survival. Tickets go on sale September 19 at The Alchemy Theatre’s website.

Unfolding over the course of a single evening, ’night, Mother follows a daughter who makes a life-altering confession to her mother. What emerges is an unflinching exploration of love, despair, and the unseen battles fought within families. With piercing dialogue and raw honesty, Norman’s acclaimed work asks: how well do we really know the ones we love most?

This intimate production will run October 17–26, 2025, at The Whisenhunt at Zach Theater. The play runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 16 and up due to mature themes. Audience members should be advised that the production contains frank discussions of suicide, depression, and end-of-life decisions, which may be distressing for some. Resources and support information will be available in the lobby and program.

Ticketing Information

Tickets will go on sale September 19 and can be purchased through The Alchemy Theatre website. Discounts are available for seniors, military, students, and groups of eight or more.

About The Alchemy Theatre

Founded in 2017, The Alchemy Theatre produces theatre for the Austin community that is, above all, honest and true. By telling stories that are meaningful and lasting, The Alchemy Theatre seeks to create a community of artists and audiences who celebrate the human experience together.