Texas Performing Arts Reveals 2023/24 Season Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and More

Texas Performing Arts announces its all-new 2023/24 performing arts season showcasing extraordinary international theatre, dance, and music that audiences won't find anywhere else.

A select lineup of 14 events curated by Texas Performing Arts' Executive & Artistic Director Bob Bursey, the season features a vibrant range of innovative new works from a diverse array of artists including bold projects from both established and emerging performance-makers.

"I'm excited to share our 23/24 season filled with new sounds, global stories, adventurous premieres, and long-awaited returns, said Bursey. "This season we're presenting some of the most exciting new creations from around the world as well as bringing leading artists back to Austin."

This season kicks off a new phase of the partnership between Texas Performing Arts and Fusebox to present more adventurous live performance in Austin. The TPA x Fusebox events include six bold projects that will make their Texas premieres including: Geoff Sobelle's interactive dinner party performance FOOD; Abby Z's genre-bending dance work Radioactive Practice; and Tremble Staves by Pulitzer-prize winning composer Raven Chacon, presented by The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria with musicians from UT's Butler School of Music; and more. TPA and Fusebox are again partnering to provide residency for an Austin-based artist of national renown: Lisa B. Thompson will develop The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body, which will premiere in the 2024 Fusebox Festival at the VORTEX Theater.

Texas Performing Arts is thrilled to welcome back iconic artists and companies who have been notably absent from Austin in recent years. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns for the first time in twelve years to share a new evening of words and music. The renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presents two special performances including its most famous ballet Revelations, returning for the first time in more than a decade. The unforgettable all-male ballet troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo brings a joyful night of dance and comedy as part of their 50th anniversary tour, marking eight years since they last pirouetted into Austin.

Additional highlights of the 2023/24 season include:

-Love In Exile, the trio and captivating new album of the same name featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Arooj Aftab, polymath pianist Vijay Iyer, and renowned instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily

-A special holiday gospel and jazz concert with Samara Joy, winner of this year's Grammy Award for Best New Artist

-Terence Blanchard's critically acclaimed jazz-opera Fire Shut Up In My Bones, performed as excerpts in concert by Blanchard and his E-Collective jazz band with the Turtle Island String Quartet and special guest singers

-The smash-hit of 2022's Edinburgh International Festival, Rwandan writer and activist Odile Gakire Katese and Ingoma Nshya, The Women Drummers of Rwanda share a deeply hopeful perspective on life, loss, and recovery in The Book of Life

-A special Dia de los Muertos celebration with one of Mexico's great singers, Lila Downs.

-The acclaimed contemporary dance company Momix combines dance, acrobatics, and illusions in Alice - the newest work by Moses Pendleton inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.

Tickets for the 2023/24 Season performances go on sale to the public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at texasperformingarts.org. Texas Inner Circle members can access presale tickets starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Texas Performing Arts' 23/24 Season complements its previously announced 23/24 Broadway In Austin lineup and its Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists in popular music, comedy, and family entertainment. Full performance calendar at texasperformingarts.org.