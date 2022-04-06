TexARTS Announces Auditions for THE FULL MONTY

TexARTS, located in Lakeway, TX, will welcome video submissions for the upcoming production of The Full Monty. Local, nonunion performers who are 18 or older are encouraged to audition. TexARTS is committed to non-traditional casting and values diversity in all of its forms. They greatly encourage actors of all ethnicities, gender identities, as well as performers with disabilities to audition.

Personnel:

The Full Monty

Book: Terrence McNally

Music: David Yazbek

Executive Producer: Jarret Mallon

Director: Kasey RT Graham

Music Director: Susan Finnigan

Choreographer: Ian Liberto

Rehearsal and Performance Schedule:

First Rehearsals start on June 22, 2022.

Performances: July 15 - Augst 7, 2022. Seventeen performances are scheduled. Shows at 7:30pm on Wednesdays - Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays. Performances may be added.

Rehearsals will be held weekdays during the evenings and during the daytime on weekends at TexARTS in Lakeway. The show will perform indoors and in-person at the TexARTS Kam and James Morris Theatre, 2300 Lohman's Spur, STE 160, Austin, TX 78734

TexARTS will be operating as a 'fully vaccinated workplace' for the foreseeable future. If you have any questions, please reach out to them at admin@tex-arts.org.

Contract:

All roles are paid.

The Show



In this Americanized musical stage version adapted from the 1997 British film of the same name, six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, low on both cash and prospects, decide to present a strip act at a local club after seeing their wives' enthusiasm for a touring company of Chippendales-esque dancers. One of them, Jerry, declares that their show will be better than the Chippendales dancers because they'll go "the full monty". As they prepare for the show, working through their fears, self-consciousness, and anxieties, they overcome their inner demons and find strength in their camaraderie.

Roles

All characters are normal denizens of Buffalo NY: Everyday People. Unless specifically noted, all body types are welcome! All ages are "stage ages" and pliable. Please read the script to understand the adult content in this production.

** Monty Men: If you are auditioning for any one of these 6 roles, or Keno, you need to be comfortable with your body; enough to perform on stage in underwear and eventually a g-string. THERE WILL BE NO FRONTAL NUDITY. Roles that include this final number and the FULL MONTY are indicated by (**).

Please note: Trust is a key word for the production - you will be taken care of respectfully and their final moment (The Full Monty **), will be powerful, and cheered on by the audience. Wear clothing in your auditions that reveals your overall body shape accurately. These are "real men"- mill workers, not club dancers- so again, all types are encouraged, and you do not need to necessarily be a good dancer, but able to execute choreography is required.

Male Roles



** Jerry Lukowski: An unemployed mill worker. 30-40. Jerry is a complex emotional character with serious heart and charisma, and genuine tenderness for his son - a regular guy. Vocal Range: Rock Tenor, with a strong controlled falsetto.

Nathan Lukowski: Jerry's young son. Age 12. "12 years old going on forty" but young looking for his age. Nathan can be stoic, sincere, and charming, but ultimately real as he deals with his parents' custody battle.

PARENTS: PLEASE READ ENTIRE SCRIPT of this musical's BEFORE your young man auditions. TexARTS intends on examining the use and/or editing of the adult language and themes for its production of "The Full Monty." Parents should also be aware that "The Full Monty" also contains partial nudity (by the adult actors), and language. Vocal Range: age appropriate.

** Dave Bukatinsky: An unemployed steelworker. 30-40. He struggles with unemployment and its effect on his marriage. A lovable, good-natured soul, with body weight and self-esteem issues. Vocal Range: Lyric Tenor with strong falsetto.

** Malcolm MacGregor: An unemployed mill worker. 25-40. His frank self-assessment neglects to mention his sweetness and sincerity. Malcolm transforms from desperately lonely to deeply loving. Vocal Range High Tenor, smooth falsetto.

** Ethan Girard: An unemployed steelworker. 25-40. Ethan remains an optimist while struggling with unemployment and friendship. He energetically attempts "wall walking" a la Donald O'Connor's 'Singing In The Rain' acrobatics. He loves simply, and openly. Good physical comedic role. Vocal Range: High baritone/tenor.

** Noah "Horse" T. Simmons: A retired African American mill worker. 40-50+. Gentle demeanor. Seemingly, his "break-dancing" days are over until he breaks out. Excellent mover with great deadpan comedy. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor.

** Harold Nichols: An unemployed mill supervisor. 35-60+. He is a doting, prideful husband who is determined to keep his wife be-decked in upper middle-class luxury - in spite of 6 months of unemployment. Aloof at first, his dance skills are what finally, and arduously, brings "Hot Metal" alive. Vocal Range: High baritone/tenor.

** Buddy 'Keno' Walsh: Handsome and experienced gay male stripper. 20s-30s. With his ambitions he won't be a Chippendale-esque performer forever. Will double in other roles. Singing and harmonies required.

Teddy Slaughter: Pam's fiancé. 35-55. The opposite of Jerry - clean-cut, well-off. Will double in other roles. Singing and harmonies required.

Female Roles

Women: The women's roles are powerful, pivotal, and memorable with incredible songs. There is no heart without connection - and the women are critical in creating the circle.

Pam Lukowski: Jerry's estranged wife, Teddy's fiancée. 30-40. In some ways Pam has become a realist. She earnestly wants Jerry to be an active parent for Nathan, but wrestles with strong reservations about his character and her own lingering feelings for him. Vocal Range: Alto with mezzo with belt.

Vicki Nichols: Harold's wife. 30-55. Charming and energetic, she loves Prada ensembles. But, not more than she loves her husband. Flamboyant on the surface, her love and understanding are real. Classy, but easily one of the girls. Comedic triple-threat. Vocal Range: High alto/broad mezzo belter.

Georgie Bukatinsky: Dave's wife. 30-40. A warm, down-to-earth soul that isn't afraid to kick up her heels. Her exuberance opens the show and sets the place and mood perfectly! Her reality comes in dealing with her hubby's struggles and trying to hold her marriage together. Vocal Range: High alto/broad mezzo belter.

Jeannette Burmeister: The piano player. 40-50+. She's seen it all and been there and done that. She's got show-biz running through her blood. You can't shock her, but she'll shock you as she says what's really on her mind. Vocal Range: Low alto belter.

Other Roles:

Female - Estelle Genovese (Jerry's younger girlfriend), Susan Hershey, Joanie Lish, Dolores (doubles as Molly, Malcolm's aged ailing mother). May double in other roles. Various age, vocal ranges, and types

Male - Reg Willoughby (union leader), Tony Giordano (club owner), Marty, Gary. May double in other roles. Various age.

Submission Information:

Please prepare 16-32-bars of an uptempo contemporary musical theater song and a ballad in the style of the show. It is okay to sing a song from the show.

Please film your audition, beginning with a slate, in front of a simple background, with no backlighting, and little ambient noise. If possible, use a secondary audio source to play the accompaniment music so that it is audible in the tape.

Email a shareable link of your video via Google Drive or YouTube, headshot, and resume to employment@tex-arts.orgwith subject line: "LAST NAME, FIRST NAME, The Full Monty." Please only send one email request. Due to the volume of submissions, confirmation emails may take several business days.

Video Submission Deadline: April 15, 2022

Callbacks will be held in person at TexARTS on Saturday, April 23, 2022, and Sunday, April 24 if needed.