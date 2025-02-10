Tapestry Dance Company to Present the 25th Annual Soul 2 Sole Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tapestry Dance Company presents the 25th Annual Soul 2 Sole Festival, taking place June 18-22, 2025. This internationally recognized tap festival is a one-of-a-kind, “Austintatious” celebration of rhythm, artistry, and community, bringing together some of the world’s most renowned tap dancers for an unforgettable week of learning, performance and connection.

This year’s festival offers a unique opportunity for students to engage in an intimate and reflective exploration of tap dance as an art form, guided by leaders in the field. Guest artists include the legendary Dianne Walker, Tony Waag, Acia Gray, Brinae Ali, Jeremy Arnold, Nicholas Van Young, Karissa Royster, and Siobhan Alexis. Adult and teen participants will experience a mix of technique classes, improvisational sessions, and conversations that delve into the artistic journey of a tap dancer.

Soul 2 Sole is one of the longest-running and most distinguished tap dance festivals in existence today. Originally founded as The Austin Tap Jam in 1992, it has withstood the test of time while many other festivals in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Boulder and Boston have succumbed to financial challenges, shifting grant opportunities, and the impact of the pandemic.

“Throughout its rich history, Soul 2 Sole has welcomed many legendary figures, including Arthur Duncan, Jeni LeGon, and Harold “Stumpy” Cromer, alongside the pioneering female leaders of the Tap Dance Renaissance—Jane Goldberg, Brenda Bufalino, Sarah Petronio, Lynn Dally, Heather Cornell, and Katherine Kramer—who laid the foundation for the art form’s 1980s revival,” said Acia Gray, Tapestry Dance founder and artistic director. “Soul 2 Sole continues to honor this legacy, fostering an intergenerational exchange of knowledge and artistry that elevates tap dance on the international stage.”

At the heart of the festival are two must-see premiere concerts at the Long Center, both open to the general public.

Participants’ Showcase & Friends! Friday, June 20, 2025 | 8 p.m. A dynamic evening of choreography and improvisation, featuring selected participant works chosen by audition, seamlessly interwoven with performances by this year’s esteemed guest artists and the Soul 2 Sole Jazz Trio.

Just Friends! Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 8 p.m. A night of exhilarating solos and spontaneous play, showcasing the artistry of this year’s guest performers alongside the Soul 2 Sole Jazz Trio.

“Each night at the Long Center will be an unforgettable celebration of movement, music and artistic expression,” Gray said. “It’s a rare chance for the public to experience the brilliance of world-renowned tap artists alongside emerging talent, all united by the power of rhythm and improvisation.”

Comments