Tapestry Dance Company Cancels 25th Annual Soul 2 Sole Festival After NEA Grant Revoked

Tapestry Dance Company has been forced to cancel the 25th Annual Soul 2 Sole Festival, originally scheduled to take place June 18-22, 2025. This difficult decision comes in response to an unexpected revocation of National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) funding that was critical to the production of this year’s event.

For over two decades, the Soul 2 Sole Festival has been a cornerstone of the international tap dance community—a gathering place for artists, students and audiences to explore rhythm, improvisation and the legacy of tap. The 2025 festival was slated to celebrate this milestone anniversary with workshops, artist residencies and public performances at the Long Center, uniting multiple generations of tap artists from across the globe.

“This festival has been more than just a series of performances and classes,” said Acia Gray, Artistic Director of Tapestry Dance Company. “Soul 2 Sole has served as a sanctuary and a spotlight for tap dancers worldwide—a space for tradition, innovation and community. To cancel our 25th anniversary due to the unexpected loss of NEA support is heartbreaking, not just for Tapestry but for the entire tap family that gathers here each year.”

Tapestry Dance Company extends deep gratitude to the artists, participants, partners and audience members who have supported Soul 2 Sole throughout its 25-year history. Although this year's festival will not take place, the company remains committed to preserving and elevating the art of tap dance and is actively exploring future opportunities to bring the tap community back together.

