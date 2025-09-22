TXST School Of Theatre, Dance, And Film to Present PROMETHEUS BOUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Texas State University's School of Theatre, Dance, and Film will present Aeschylus' Prometheus Bound, in a contemporary translation by Bryan Doerries, running September 30 through October 5 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.

Directed by Caitlin Parker, this timeless Greek tragedy explores defiance, isolation, and the cost of standing by one's convictions.

At the edge of the world, Prometheus serves his prison sentence for stealing fire and delivering it to humanity. Bound in eternal isolation, he endures visitors who offer counsel and compassion - but his defiance grows stronger with each encounter. As he rejects all pleas for compromise, Prometheus provokes an even harsher punishment, cementing his legacy as both a rebel and a martyr for humankind.

Doerries' translation began as an innovative public health project, presenting a reading of the translation to individuals, families, and communities who have been touched by the criminal justice system. This project has facilitated dialogue in various settings, from correctional centers to cultural spaces around the world.

At the forefront of the story is Prometheus (Vineeth Nadella), joined by an ensemble of gods, nymphs, and storytellers: Brian Willery II, Jillian Ivy Botello, Eva De Guelle, Nathan Bachtell, Gracen Barrett, William Ellis, Miguel Gaytan, Britney Huguley, Alissa DeAnda, Jack Peznola, Alyssa Hurtado, Jordan Rockhill, Gwen Kapusinski, Daniela Recabarren, and Gabriella Velaquez.

This myth is realized through the vision of the creative team consisting of Brittany Baugh, scenic designer; Nikki Hernandez, Costume Designer; Kate Gonzales, lighting designer; Kaelyn Miller, sound designer; Colin Shay, technical director; Hayden Bibb; and Olivia Dockens, production stage manager.

Prometheus Bound runs September 30-October 5 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. For the first time, current students can receive a complimentary ticket courtesy of the President (online only).