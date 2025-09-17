Steven Dietz's MIRROR LAKE to Have Southwest Regional Premiere at Jarrott Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jarrott Productions will launch a new season with the Southwest Regional Premiere of Steven Dietz's Mirror Lake.

Perfectly timed for Halloween, Mirror Lake is a dark, intimate relationship thriller about one couple's inner-most secrets and fears, the demons in their past, and their decidedly different love language.

The production marks the Austin directorial debut of Caroline Cearley, who served as Assistant Director on last season's hit Dial M for Murder. The cast features two dynamic performers making their Jarrott Productions stage debuts: Juliet Robb joining us fresh off her acclaimed performance in Hyde Park Theatre's Betrayal and Bryan Bradford jumping on stage after directing JP's Prodigal Son and Seminar.

Performances run October 16 - November 2, 2025, at Trinity Street Playhouse (901 Trinity Street, inside First Baptist Church). An official Champagne Opening Night will be held Friday, October 17. Showtimes: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets are on sale now.

The production team includes Producing Artistic Director Will Gibson Douglas, Founding Artistic Director David R. Jarrott, Production Manager Jennifer A. Anderson, Production Stage Manager Astrid A. Rangel, Lighting Designer MacKenzie Mulligan, Props Designer Kaitlyn Hartnagel, Sound Designer Craig M. Brock, Assistant Sound Designer & Audio Engineer Brooke Sauerwein, Scenic Assistant Daniel A. Hernandez, and Production Assistant Janelle Buchanan, with Scenic and Costume Design by EnHaus Design and Graphics by Nick Capelle.

One of the most produced playwrights in America, Steven Dietz splits his time between Austin and Seattle. With over 40 plays and adaptations staged at more than 100 regional theaters, Off-Broadway, and in 25 countries, Dietz's work continues to captivate audiences around the world.