See the Annual AUSTIN PUPPET INCIDENT in December- A Showcase of Naughty, Heartbreaking, and Hilarious Puppetry

The Austin Puppet Incident is an annual event of puppetry for adult audiences. Local artists work in collaboration to create short pieces for adult audiences using a variety of puppetry techniques including: shadow, hand and rod, tabletop, object and physical theater. A showcase of naughty, heartbreaking, harrowing, hilarious and always original stories through the medium of animated objects. The Austin Puppet Incident is a joint creation of Glass Half Full Theatre and Trouble Puppet Theater Company, and is funded in part by the Puppet Slam Network and the City of Austin Cultural Arts Department.

Tickets Here: https://events.humanitix.com/the-2023-austin-puppet-incident

Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th ONLY!

Pre-Show at 7:30PM, Curtain at 8PM.

Please do plan to arrive early in order to avoid Trail of Lights traffic!