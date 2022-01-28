SWEENEY TODD Plays TexARTS Next Month

The TexARTS Professional Series celebrates the extraordinary legacy of the late Stephen Sondheim with a reimagined version of his grisly 1979 masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler takes place February 11 - 27, 2022 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set in seedy 19th century London. Filled with chilling terror, diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge. Along the way, Sweeney Todd is assisted by the pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, who has a few creative ideas about what to do with the victims.

Matt Wade and Sarah Fleming Walker lead the TexARTS cast. Wade plays the knife-wielding title character and Walker returns to TexARTS to play the dotty, pie-baking Mrs. Lovett.

The cast features Ray DeJohn (Judge Turpin), Daniel Winkler (Tobias), Rachel Pallante (Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Alex Rudd (Anthony), Sarah Zeringue (Johanna), and Christian Erben (Beadle Bamford).

Kacey RT Graham returns to TexARTS to direct the production. Mr. Graham's TexARTS credits include Wait Until Dark, Guy and Dolls, and Grease. Mr. Graham's other credits include On the 20th Century (Broadway-Associate Director), Dirty Dancing (Australian & US Tours- Associate Director), The Phantom of the Opera (US Tour- Resident Director), and music director of the US tours of The Producers, The Wizard of Oz, Spring Awakening, and Oklahoma!

Lyn Koenning serves as music director for the production. Last heard at TexARTS in The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On. Ms. Koenning also worked as music director for the TexARTS productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Xanadu and Smokey Joe's Cafe.

The creative team includes Clara Cable (Properties Designer), Donna Coughlin (Scenic Designer), Luncinda Culver (Light Designer), Aaron Kubacak (Costume Designer), and Jeff Miller (Sound Designer).

This production contains adult content and language.