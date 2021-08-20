STOMP Brings Live Performance Back to Bass Concert Hall Next Week

STOMP, the first live theatre performance at Bass Concert Hall since closing in mid-March 2020 will begin performances on Saturday, August 28.

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

Tickets are on sale now for these performances and available at texasperformingarts.org.