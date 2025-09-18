SEISMIC DANCE EVENT 8.0 Reveals Phase Two Lineup Ahead of November Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seismic Dance Event has revealed the second wave of artists for its 8.0 edition, taking place November 14–16 at The Concourse Project in Austin. Known as the South’s definitive house-and-techno festival, Seismic will once again bring together international headliners, rising underground artists, and a devoted dance community for three days of high-energy programming.

Phase Two introduces a dynamic mix of artists including Drumcode leader Adam Beyer, Brazilian-born DJ and producer ANNA, and global dance icon The Blessed Madonna. They will be joined by house favorite Dombresky, genre-bending innovator LSDXOXO, and melodic producer Simon Doty. Also added are Chloé Robinson, Ben Sterling, DJ Heartstring, Funk Tribu, Giorgia Angiuli, Daniel Allan, Swimming Paul, southstar, KLOUD, Linska, and Ugo Banchi.

These artists expand on a Phase One roster that features UNDERWORLD, Four Tet, Charlotte de Witte, Eli Brown, Mochakk, Lane 8, Gorgon City, Duke Dumont, Elderbrook (DJ Set), Lilly Palmer, Enrico Sangiuliano, and more.

Seismic Dance Event 8.0 Lineup

Phase Two: Adam Beyer, ANNA, Ben Sterling, Chloé Robinson, Daniel Allan, DJ Heartstring, Dombresky, Estella Boersma, Funk Tribu, Giorgia Angiuli, KLOUD, Linska, LSDXOXO, Murphy’s Law, San Pacho, Simon Doty, southstar, Swimming Paul, The Blessed Madonna, Ugo Banchi.

Phase One: UNDERWORLD, Four Tet, Charlotte de Witte, Eli Brown, Mochakk, Lane 8, Gorgon City, Duke Dumont, Elderbrook (DJ Set), Lilly Palmer, Enrico Sangiuliano, ACRAZE, Ben Hemsley, Cassian, GENESI, KETTAMA, Mari Ferrari, Maz, Noizu, Odd Mob, Ranger Trucco, Somewhen, Sultan + Shepard, Torren Foot B2B Airwolf Paradise, X CLUB.

Festival Details

Seismic Dance Event, produced by RealMusic Events, has established itself as one of North America’s premier boutique electronic music festivals. The Concourse Project—ranked #4 club in the US and #27 globally by DJ Mag—serves as the festival’s home base, offering a hybrid indoor-outdoor layout with state-of-the-art production.

Festival programming spans its three flagship stages: Volcano (indoor), Tsunami (outdoor), and Frequency, each with distinctive sound design and curatorial focus. Afterparties will continue in The Concourse Project’s main room, extending the energy into late-night hours.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available now at the Seismic Dance Event website, including 3-day GA passes, single-day tickets, and VIP options.