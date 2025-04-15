Review: WANNA PLAY â€“ Christine Hoang Sets High Score

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For most of us, video games have always been a part of lifeâ€”a constant presence shaping our downtime and friendships. WANNA PLAY, the new play by Christine Hoang, brings a video game to life on stage, but more importantly, explores the deeper games we play within ourselves.

I come from a time before childhoods included video gamesâ€”I was well into my teens before Pong arrived in homes. Since then, Iâ€™ve been somewhat obsessed with games of all sorts. Thereâ€™s a particular thrill in grinding through levels, chasing that next victory. Itâ€™s a universal feeling: whether playing solo or with others, thereâ€™s a shared joy in each win in a digital world. But how do you capture that on a stage? Austin playwright Christine Hoang answers with a high-scoring script in WANNA PLAY.

Gamers Ethan (Travis Owens) and Gemma (Christine Hoang) find themselves pulled into a digital world, greeted by Cappy (Michelle Alexander), the exuberant emcee of the titular game. The stakes? Win and return to realityâ€”or stay trapped in the game forever. But this isnâ€™t your typical level-up scenario. To advance, players must confront emotional challenges rooted in their pasts. Itâ€™s a clever and heartfelt twist, and Hoangâ€™s writing shines through with wit, purpose, and emotional resonance. Her dialogue cuts, reveals, and uplifts all at once, making the experience both engaging and thought-provoking.

Director Jamie Rogers brings the digital world to vivid life, grounding the surreal with authenticity. As Gemma, a modern-day hermit, Hoang delivers a sincere and moving performance, making her characterâ€™s transformation feel utterly real. Travis Owens is a perfect match as Ethanâ€”his portrayal is rich with humanity and humor. Together, they share a chemistry that has the audience rooting for them at every turn.

Michelle Alexander, as Cappy, is magnificent. Her electric energy lights up every scene; sheâ€™s impossible to ignore and a total delight to watch. The world they inhabit is brought to life by CB Fellerâ€™s inventive, whimsical set design and J Mwakiâ€™s vibrant lighting, both of which perfectly capture the spirit of a digital universe brought to life.

If you get a chance to catch WANNA PLAY at Hyde Park Theatre in its final week, donâ€™t miss it. Itâ€™s that rare gem that blends comedy, drama, and heart in just the right measure.

WANNA PLAY

by Christine Hoang

Color Arc Productions @ Hyde Park Theatre

April 4 - 19

Tickets: $20 - $30

