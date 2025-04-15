News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: WANNA PLAY â€“ Christine Hoang Sets High Score

Color Arc Production At Another Level

By: Apr. 15, 2025
Review: WANNA PLAY â€“ Christine Hoang Sets High Score Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

For most of us, video games have always been a part of lifeâ€”a constant presence shaping our downtime and friendships. WANNA PLAY, the new play by Christine Hoang, brings a video game to life on stage, but more importantly, explores the deeper games we play within ourselves.

I come from a time before childhoods included video gamesâ€”I was well into my teens before Pong arrived in homes. Since then, Iâ€™ve been somewhat obsessed with games of all sorts. Thereâ€™s a particular thrill in grinding through levels, chasing that next victory. Itâ€™s a universal feeling: whether playing solo or with others, thereâ€™s a shared joy in each win in a digital world. But how do you capture that on a stage? Austin playwright Christine Hoang answers with a high-scoring script in WANNA PLAY.

Gamers Ethan (Travis Owens) and Gemma (Christine Hoang) find themselves pulled into a digital world, greeted by Cappy (Michelle Alexander), the exuberant emcee of the titular game. The stakes? Win and return to realityâ€”or stay trapped in the game forever. But this isnâ€™t your typical level-up scenario. To advance, players must confront emotional challenges rooted in their pasts. Itâ€™s a clever and heartfelt twist, and Hoangâ€™s writing shines through with wit, purpose, and emotional resonance. Her dialogue cuts, reveals, and uplifts all at once, making the experience both engaging and thought-provoking.

Director Jamie Rogers brings the digital world to vivid life, grounding the surreal with authenticity. As Gemma, a modern-day hermit, Hoang delivers a sincere and moving performance, making her characterâ€™s transformation feel utterly real. Travis Owens is a perfect match as Ethanâ€”his portrayal is rich with humanity and humor. Together, they share a chemistry that has the audience rooting for them at every turn.

Michelle Alexander, as Cappy, is magnificent. Her electric energy lights up every scene; sheâ€™s impossible to ignore and a total delight to watch. The world they inhabit is brought to life by CB Fellerâ€™s inventive, whimsical set design and J Mwakiâ€™s vibrant lighting, both of which perfectly capture the spirit of a digital universe brought to life.

If you get a chance to catch WANNA PLAY at Hyde Park Theatre in its final week, donâ€™t miss it. Itâ€™s that rare gem that blends comedy, drama, and heart in just the right measure.

WANNA PLAY

by Christine Hoang

Color Arc Productions @ Hyde Park Theatre

April 4 - 19

Tickets: $20 - $30

https://colorarcproductions.com



Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos