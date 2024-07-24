Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s a party like it’s 1595 at Gaslight-Baker Theatre in Lockhart this month with their production of Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick, and John O’Farrell’s musical farce, SOMETHING ROTTEN! from July 12 - August 4. Directed by Jason A. Jones and Sondra Schaible, this is an evening of theater not to be missed! In addition to an excellent cast, Gaslight-Baker Theatre has pulled out all the stops, bringing in their first live band for a musical, top-notch designers, and a professional-level crew.

In this musical, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are under both personal and professional pressure to write a successful play, but are contending with their own interpersonal mismatch of muses as well as the extraordinary fame of the Renaissance rock star, Shakespeare. Nick resorts to consulting a soothsayer, Nostradamus, who does have the ability to see the future, but in a fragmented and slightly “off” way. When Nostradamus begins to predict musicals as the future of the theater, Nick and Nigel start writing based on fragments of the future, resulting in a work that is oh-so-not a Shakespearean play rival. This delightful, wildly hilarious show is chock-full of puns, double entendre, references to Shakespeare’s works, and so many quotes from well-known musicals, I can’t count them.

Jason Jones and Sondra Schaible have assembled an exceptional cast for SOMETHING ROTTEN!, with many stand-out performances. The show is led by Doug DeGirolamo (Nick Bottom), who delivers splendid comedic timing and a wholehearted portrayal of Nick Bottom’s slightly awkward and desperate character. With a lovely baritone voice, DeGirolamo effectively conveys a range of lyrical emotions, and beautifully leads us through the show, displaying a very human, incredibly funny, and relatable artistic personality.

DeGirolamo is supported by several remarkable fellow actors. Denise Riendeau (Beatrice “Bea” Bottom) is exceptional, performing Bea with sass, courage, and wit, and delivering her songs with a powerhouse alto voice that I hope to hear again soon. Taylor Luke (Nigel Bottom) is equally as effective. With a lyrical tenor voice, Luke never misses a beat or a pitch, offering songs that are incredibly expressive and lend themselves perfectly to the gentle, artistic nature of Nigel Bottom. Justin Bailey Whitley (Shakespeare), an impressive, dramatic tenor, is thrilling. His virtuosic singing is reminiscent of rock stars like Freddie Mercury, and his acting is impeccable and convincing. It is not enough to describe the prowess of this Riendeau, Luke, and Whitley trio; so, everyone should take this opportunity to go and hear them. You will not be disappointed.

The cast is rounded out by Alysen Sherburne (Portia), who portrays the lovestruck Portia with genuine care and hope, Rebecca Smootz (Minstrel), who begins the show and makes appearances throughout, Will Mercer (Nostradamus) whose acting is incredibly versatile and possibly the funniest character in the play, Jonathan Jones (Shylock) whose joy and optimism are absolutely charming, Mike Blackwell (Lord Clapham) the stressed and needy patron, and Tyler Spillman (Brother Jeremiah), presenting an appropriately daunting and overbearing strict, religious leader and father. This cast is further supported by an intergenerational chorus of 18 people, singing, dancing, and playing various character roles with polish and skill. A smaller subgroup of this is the Bard Boys, with lovely harmonic balance and delightful acting.

Set on a proscenium stage, the extended apron, and a large platform above, the production elements of this musical are outstanding. Ben Cook’s (Music/Vocal Director) work absolutely shines in this production, directing the first live band (Robyn Gammill, Raymond Hernandez, Carl Childs, Debbie O’Neill, Estevan Gonzalez, Josh West, Michael Vybiral) for a musical on the Gaslight-Baker Theatre stage with great artistry and accuracy. I congratulate the band for professionally delivering a wide range of music, from powerhouse rock to gorgeous interludes. During the song, “We See the Light,” I happened to glance up at the band and Estevan Gonzalez’s joy was apparent and absolutely infectious!

David Schneider’s set design is gorgeous and very flexible, using several areas of play (stage, above stage, audience, stairs). The columns and the raised platform are particularly beautiful, with ornate features and marbled surfaces. A big shout-out to the 33-person construction crew, a job well done! Josh Schaefer (Sound Engineer) is to be commended for really fine live mixing, especially for balancing the various vocal parts in the ensemble numbers. Vivanna Massaro’s lighting design suits the performance well, with many effects for both natural and larger-than-life moments. Jill Kammerdiener’s (Costume Mistress) costume design is colorful, exhibiting a wide range of costuming styles, and one of the most striking visual aspects of this performance. Also, Karin Jones and their stage crew (Neil Decker, Emma Utzinger, Gretchen Westbrook) deserve congratulations on a job well done on a set with multiple moving pieces and numerous resettings of various scenes.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre’s performance of SOMETHING ROTTEN! is top-notch in every way, and will have you laughing all night long. I highly encourage everyone to drive out to Lockhart and experience the magic of an all-volunteer theater excelling at musical theater.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Gaslight-Baker Theatre, 216 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644

July 12 - August 4, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm

Running Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes with one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $10-20 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=209514

