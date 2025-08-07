Review: PRETTY FILTHY – Doctuh Mistuh Heats Up the Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Doctuh Mistuh Productions has built a reputation for bold, envelope-pushing theatre, but with Pretty Filthy, they don’t just push boundaries—they torch them. This riotously funny and deeply human musical blazes with empathy, satire, and style. Who knew a show about the adult film industry could be so… moving?

With a book by Bess Wohl and music by Michael Friedman, Pretty Filthy began as a research project for Brooklyn-based investigative theatre company The Civilians. After interviews with real-life producers, directors, and performers in the porn industry, the result is a work that goes far beyond parody. Yes, it’s hilarious. But it’s also surprisingly tender, exploring the complex lives of people we rarely see portrayed with such honesty.

Set during the shift from VHS-era porn to the digital age, the show follows a host of characters brought to life by just six actors in a swirl of quick changes and fluid storytelling. The result is a fascinating peek into a version of show business that’s often mocked, ignored or hidden in shame. But here, it’s seen in full color full of longing, laughter, and loss.

Directed with impeccable rhythm by Michael McKelvey and Joey Banks, Pretty Filthy never lags. The tone is deftly handled—frank without being exploitative, funny without being cruel. The opening number “Names” sets the mood perfectly, poking fun at the absurdity of porn star monikers while easing the audience into the show’s world with winking charm.

The ensemble cast - Libby Dees Detling, Stella Frye-Ginsberg, Sarah Reynolds, Chelsea Manaseri, Andrew DeLaGarza, Sebastian Vitale, Spencer Kasselman, and Tyler Jones - are uniformly excellent. Their chemistry and versatility shine, especially as many of them portray multiple characters. If one performance stands out, it’s Spencer Kasselman’s. A recent addition to the Austin scene, Kasselman lights up the stage with infectious energy and irresistible charisma.

Rose Mitchell’s choreography adds a physical punchline to nearly every beat, elevating scenes with delightful silliness. Will Thompson’s costumes toe the line between cheeky and tasteful, suggesting rather than showing, and supporting the tone of the piece beautifully. Ellie Jarrett Shattles’ music direction is superb, leading a tight four-piece band (Shattles, Brad Shelton, Ryan Beavers, and Trevor Detling) that drives the show with infectious momentum.

If there’s one technical quibble, it’s the lighting design by Sam Chesney—actors were occasionally underlit, especially in the face, which disrupted a few otherwise strong moments. Still, it’s a minor issue in an otherwise polished production.

Pretty Filthy is as adult as it is entertaining—which is to say, very, very, very. If you’re open to frank themes and razor-sharp wit, this show is not to be missed. Just don’t bring the kids.

Note: This show contains sexual content and language, but no nudity on stage. Recommended for adult audiences only.

PRETTY FILTHY

Book by Bess Wohl

Music & Lyrics by Michael Friedman

Orchestrations by Nathan Dame

Directed by Michael McKelvey & Joey Banks

Choreography by Rose Mitchell

Music Direction by Ellie Jarrett Shattles

Presented by Doctuh Mistuh Productions in association with Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse

July 31 – August 10

Running time: 2 hours, including one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $22 – $35, plus service fee https://doctuhmistuh.org

