Review: LOCKSLEY: A TALE OF ROBIN HOOD at The Chambers Theatre

From February 28 to March 16, The Chambers’ Theatre at IMAC presents LOCKSLEY: A TALE OF ROBIN HOOD by Heath Thompson as part of their 2025 season. LOCKSLEY brings us to a fond tale, that of Robin Hood. After returning from battle, Robert of Locksley dreams of a peaceful life with his beloved Marian, but his hopes are shattered when a dark and dangerous force begins to rise, threatening all of Europe. At Marian's urging, Locksley is drawn into a struggle against a ruthless faction of rogue knights bent on domination. Transforming into the legendary figure of Robin Hood, he must confront powerful enemies like Sir Guy of Gisborne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, and the treacherous Knights of the Evil Hold. Along the way, he forms alliances with loyal companions including the mighty Little John, the quick-witted Will Scarlett, and the wise Friar Tuck. This reimagined adventure brings new depth and excitement to the classic tale of Robin Hood, blending thrilling action, passionate romance, and unexpected twists.

Heath Thompson, the writer and director of LOCKSLEY, is renowned for his contributions to interactive children's theatre, with his works having been performed at various schools and theaters, captivating generations of young audiences. For LOCKSLEY, an adventurous reimagining of the Robin Hood legend, Heath has assembled a diverse and intergenerational cast to bring this story to life at Chambers Theatre. The large cast offers an authentic community theater experience, showcasing a blend of talents and skills from different generations, which enhances the depth and energy of the production.

Adam Marrero as Robert of Locksley (Robin Hood), brings a commanding presence and a determined spirit to the role. He captures the essence of Robin Hood with a blend of strength, leadership, and conviction and his chemistry with Jessica Allen Wolff, (Maid Marian), feels effortless and genuine, their interactions filled with warmth, mutual respect, and subtle tenderness. The dynamic between Marrero and his band of merry men is equally captivating, full of humor, clever banter, and a sense of camaraderie that blends bravado with moments of intrigue. Wolff’s portrayal of Maid Marian is equally compelling, demonstrating an uncompromising level of acting skill and depth that makes her character both strong and relatable, holding her own against the energy of the entire cast. Together, Marrero and Wolff create an engaging central partnership that drives the heart of this adventure.

The cast of LOCKSLEY delivers several standout performances that elevate the production. Rob Novak brings humor and authenticity to his portrayal of Friar Tuck, offering a delightful respite from the action with his witty quips and absurdities, making him a memorable part of the ensemble. Carter Holland plays Ket with solid stage presence, delivering a strong performance that highlights both his skill and emotional depth. Kevin Gates is captivating as Sir Isenbart, convincingly embodying the character's villainous nature, particularly in the chilling closing scenes where his psychopathic tendencies are revealed. Heath Thompson is compelling as the Sheriff of Nottingham; fully invested in his role and driving the story forward with an intensity that complements the action.

Nik Farrell, playing Prologue/Alan A Dale/Guard, offers dynamic narration, effortlessly transitioning between roles while imbuing Alan with a charming, youthful romanticism. Mike D’Alonzo impresses as Sir Ranulf/Archer/Villager/Guard, expertly portraying the slimy, morally corrupt Sir Ranulf with a snide, nasty demeanor that makes him particularly detestable. Ameer Mobarak shines as Little John, bringing a vibrant mixture of virility, machismo, and unwavering loyalty to his character, making him one of the production’s most robust figures. Laura Ray leaves a lasting impression in her brief yet powerful appearances as Dame Margaret, commanding the stage with a portrayal of the vicious, narcissistic character that maintains a strong sense of integrity. Carolyn Fees brings comic relief as the sarcastic Guard, with expressions and remarks that had the audience laughing, but she truly astonishes as the deceptive and brutal Dame Ursula, proving her versatility and depth as an actress.

The adult cast is rounded out with performances from Kyle Wilke as Sir Guy of Gisborne, Bill Perkins as Sir Roger Longchamp/Sir Beauforest, Olivia Jamison as the loyal and headstrong Will Scarlett, and Brian Price as Scadlock/Guard, each adding their own unique flair to the production. Ken Farrell shines as Sir Ivo/Villager, Sarah Rickert brings a great deal of charm and energy to her dual roles as Alice Beauforest and Pip, with Pip emerging as a standout character. Andreanna Ditton impresses as the Wench/Guard/Villager, Dan Wolff offers Grull/Guard incorporating a seedy version of Grull that is convincing, while Kelsey Kiser rounds out the ensemble as another memorable Guard. Together, this talented group forms a truly cohesive and dynamic cast, bringing Heath Thompson’s vision to life in a way that is both entertaining and captivating.

Michael Vybiral delivers an outstanding performance in LOCKSLEY, showcasing his impressive range in both his acting and musical roles. As the Musician and The Dark Figure, he brings an undeniable charisma to the stage, even in the brief but impactful moments he’s given. His ability to command attention, whether through his acting or his musical talents, is remarkable. As the live musician, Vybiral contributes throughout the entire production, starting from the preshow and continuing until the final moments. His music is a standout, skillfully blending period instruments with modern sounds and effects that enhance the atmosphere of each scene. His ability to capture the tone and emotion of every moment with such precision speaks to his deep understanding of the material. From providing ambient backdrop to sword fight energy and so many other styles, Vybiral’s musical contributions are integral to the show’s success. I look forward to seeing much more of his work, both as a musician and an actor, in future productions.

The young cast of LOCKSLEY bring wonderful energy to their roles. Rosalind Gates shines as Walter (and later, the Guard), with her charm and delightful presence. As a young actor, she demonstrates a remarkable command of her lines and interactions. Ellie Yoder, portraying Young Marian, and David D’Alonzo as Young Robert, add an extra layer of joy and innocence to the production, their performances laced with warmth and enthusiasm that bring their characters to life in an engaging way. Harrison Moore stands out with his versatility, showcasing his great talent in the comedic roles of Gilbert and Sir Guy’s Messenger. Together, these young actors bring a vibrant energy to the stage, contributing significantly to the production’s overall success.

Set in a black box theater, LOCKSLEY takes full advantage of an elevated platform stage and secondary raised platform, creating an immersive performance space. Several production elements stand out, enhancing the overall experience. The sound design and music, as previously mentioned, are exceptional, playing a crucial role in driving the action and smoothly transitioning between scenes. Kevin Gates’ fight choreography is both thoughtfully designed and skillfully executed, effectively capturing the intense conflict between the two factions in the play, even with one cast member absent. The costuming, designed by Bridget Farias Gate, is both practical and visually striking, providing functional outfits for the actors’ vigorous performances while showcasing several beautiful, period-appropriate costumes. Dorianne Malbrough’s expertise as Stage Manager deserves special recognition; managing such a large cast and coordinating numerous moving pieces throughout the production is no small feat, and she handles it seamlessly, ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Chambers Theatre’s production of LOCKSLEY: A TALE OF ROBIN HOOD is fast-paced, full of humor, conflict, and brings an expanded understanding of the complexities layered into the story of Robin Hood. While it ends with a tragic event, it is a great retelling of the story and offers the audience a full range of emotion throughout. I recommend this performance for an entertaining evening in the lovely center of downtown Buda at the new Chambers Theatre space at the Inspired Minds Art Center.

LOCKSLEY: A TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

By Heath Thompson

Theater Company: Chambers Theatre

Venue: Inspired Minds Art Center, 121 Main St, Buda, TX 7861

February 28-March 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hrs min, with one 15-min intermission

