Review: LIZZIE The Musical at Austin Playhouse

Rock operas are a rare breed. Jesus Christ Superstar, Tommy and Hair are the gold standard, but Lizzie, The Musical drags the genre into a darker, fiercer realm with a punk-rock snarlâ€”and it absolutely blows the roof off Austin Playhouse.

Doctuh Mistuh Productions has been thrilling Austin audiences since 2009 with ghoulishly fun shows like Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, Heathers, and Nevermore. Theyâ€™ve long been the cityâ€™s go-to company for edgy, deliciously offbeat theatre. Lizzie is a remount of their 2023 smash hitâ€”still a blood-soaked, must-see event.

The musical, based on the infamous 1892 Borden axe murders, doesnâ€™t aim for historical nuance so much as visceral catharsis. Lizzie Andrew Borden was accusedâ€”but acquittedâ€”of brutally killing her father and stepmother. The crime remains unsolved, feeding more than a century of true-crime fascination. Premiering in 2009, the piece stays true to its punk rock roots, with a four-piece band roaring onstage alongside an all-female cast who deliver powerhouse performances.

The script itself is serviceable but not seamless. It leans more toward a thematic rock concert than a fully fleshed-out opera or book musical. The connective tissue between songs can feel thinâ€”more a series of explosive emotional moments than a tightly woven narrative. But to be clear: any weakness in the material is eclipsed by this productionâ€™s sheer force.

Director Michael McKelvey makes a triumphant return to Austin. His staging is razor-sharp, rhythmically precise, and thrillingly alive. He gives his cast both the space and the tools to succeedâ€”and they more than rise to the occasion.

Leading the charge is Stella Frye-Ginsberg as Lizzie Borden herself, delivering a riveting, multilayered performance that breathes color into a figure often flattened by history. Libby Detling is magnetic as the sardonic maid Bridget Sullivan, stealing every scene she enters with sly wit. Maryanna Tollemache brings a rare warmth as Alice Russell, Lizzieâ€™s sole confidante. And perhaps the standout of the night is Leslie Hollingsworth as the brittle, haunted elder sister Emma. Hollingsworthâ€™s clipped physicality and piercing vocals carve out a chilling portrait of a woman frozen by trauma. Rounding out the cast, Madie Sipe and Jess Workman provide perfect synchronicity as a fierce supporting ensemble.

The production values are impeccable. Steve Williams and Mike Tonerâ€™s set design cleverly reflects the fractured lives of the Bordens while keeping the live band visible to the audience. Sam Chesneyâ€™s lighting is the perfect fusion of rock-concert spectacle and theatrical mood. Glenda Wolfeâ€™s costumes absolutely slayâ€”punk-infused Victorian silhouettes that are as dangerous as they are stunning. And the band, led by music director Ellie Shattles with Brad Shelton, Ryan Beavers, and Trevor Detling, keeps the show pulsing with raw energy from start to finish.

Lizzie, The Musical isnâ€™t just a showâ€”itâ€™s an experience, a visceral scream wrapped in melody and blood. Grab your tickets before it disappears back into the shadows. And donâ€™t sleep on the rest of Doctuh Mistuhâ€™s summer lineup: The Toxic Avenger (July 24â€“August 10) and Pretty Filthy (July 31â€“August 10).

LIZZIE, The Musical by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Steven Hewitt, and presented by Doctuh Mistuh Productions at Austin Playhouse (504 W. 22nd St., Austin).Â

