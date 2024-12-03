Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Zach Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cast of ZACH Theatre's A Christmas Carol

PC: AxelB Photography

ZACH Theatre’s A Christmas Carol has become a beloved Austin tradition, dazzling audiences since its debut in 2014. This year marks its 10th anniversary, a milestone that speaks to the enduring vision of creator Dave Steakley. Under the expert musical direction of Allen Robertson, it masterfully weaves Dickens’ timeless narrative with a lively medley of Christmas classics, enriched by R&B, pop, and rap influences, resulting in a fresh and exhilarating experience.

Adding to the festive energy is Jennifer Young Mahlstead’s lively choreography, flawlessly executed by a dynamic and talented cast. The seamless fusion of heartwarming melodies and upbeat, toe-tapping tunes creates an atmosphere that both stirs the soul and gets the audience dancing in their seats.

Although most people may be familiar with the tale, I like to summarize the story for any newcomers or those unfamiliar with Dickens’ masterful writing. (If you’re in this group, I highly recommend heading to your local library to pick up a copy of this monumental classic—it’s well worth the read!) A Christmas Carol is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly curmudgeon whose life is transformed after visits from three ghosts who take him through his past, present, and potential future. These spectral journeys help him rediscover humanity, compassion, and generosity, offering a timeless message of redemption and hope.

Even after countless viewings, I find something new to enjoy in every performance. This year, the creative team introduced fresh musical surprises, including new songs that spotlight Jill Holmes’ exceptional vocal range as the Ghost of Christmas Present—though I’ll let you discover those for yourself! Many audience members are loyal fans who return year after year to make this show a cherished part of their holiday traditions. I always bring someone seeing it for the first time, and witnessing their amazement during unexpected musical twists—like a joyous rendition of "Without Love" or the crowd-pleasing "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"—never fails to delight. These moments transform the story into an exuberant celebration of music and spirit.

While the cast evolves over time, the visually stunning sets by Bob Lavallee and Janeice Gonzalez, along with Susan Branch Towne’s period-accurate costumes, continue to ground the story in 19th-century London. This year, Peter Frechette steps into the role of Scrooge, delivering a gruff yet nuanced performance. His journey from cantankerous miser to redeemed soul is especially poignant, as Scrooge’s silence in the musical numbers contrasts sharply with the surrounding vibrancy, making his ultimate transformation all the more powerful.

The production is filled with standout performances. Ryan Everett Wood’s soulful "O Holy Night" as Bob Cratchit was a heartfelt highlight, blending tenderness and warmth. The three ghosts—always central to ZACH’s interpretation—were as engaging as ever. Kenny Williams infused the Ghost of Christmas Past with his signature charm, while Roderick Sanford delivered a commanding presence across multiple roles, including Jacob Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Jill Holmes shone brilliantly as the Ghost of Christmas Present, exuding charisma and delivering powerhouse vocals that lit up the stage.

In the roles of Fred and Gwendolyn, Jordan Williams and Mariel Ardila shone brightly, with Ardila stepping in for the evening and delivering a standout performance filled with grace and vocal strength. Another unforgettable moment came from Keaton Brandt, whose electrifying rap as Topper had the audience clapping and cheering along in a moment of sheer revelry.

The ensemble, brimming with talent and enthusiasm, infused the production with boundless energy. The youth ensemble (Green Cast for the performance I attended) brought their own spark, embodying the joy and hope at the heart of the story.

If you’ve never experienced ZACH Theatre’s musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, what are you waiting for? This year’s 10th-anniversary celebration is the perfect opportunity. And if you’re a returning fan, bring someone new to share in the magic. Together, we can keep this extraordinary celebration alive, making the season even brighter for all.

Age Recommendation: 6 and up

Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes (including a 20-minute intermission)

A Christmas Carol

Based Charles Dickens’ Novella is conceived, adapted and directed for ZACH Theatre by Dave Steakley

Music Direction by Allen Robertson

Choreographed by Jennifer Young Mahlstead

Now playing through December 29th, 2024

Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays and Sunday at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Tuesday December 24th performances at 1:30 PM and 6:30 PM

Thursday December 26th performances at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM

No Performances on December 25th

Sign Interpreted and Captioned Performance | Saturday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Captioned Performance | Sunday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Topfer at ZACH Theatre

202 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

