Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ZACH Theatre

ZACH'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL is never a disappointment! At this point for regular and, I suspect, not so regular theatregoers in town, this production is the city's live performance version of watching your favorite Christmas movie on the living room big screen every year. It's a show chock full of Austin's best talent, with an occasional addition or rotation of the cast that only makes things sweeter.

It's also, because of its regularity, a show that makes a reviewer prone to comparison if she's not careful. Which songs and cast members are different? Is the light design new? Do I not remember this from last year? Is it just me? I'm sure I can't be the only repeat customer with these questions. Could I?

But once a person brackets all those questions, it's easy to settle in on this unique production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL replete with disco balls, glow stick wands and pop hit mashups. There's something for everyone. For this performance of the show, I suspect I was sitting next to first time viewers. I think they were skeptical, but in the end, I could hear their approval as they departed the theatre. I too was skeptical when I sat in the house for my unsullied inaugural experience of ZACH's A CHRISTMAS CAROL, lo those many years ago. They're going to use contemporary music for a Dickens classic? Why are there disco balls and glow stick wands in here? The Muppets did it, but Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston songs? And then the lights come up and it makes (Mamma-Mia-on-Broadway-like) sense! It works. And it's fun!

So here we are, from its first iteration to the current version, and ZACH'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL is now a classic, a standard, and a favorite, with Austin and surrounding communities.

The last few years have been odd: There was the year the stage turntable malfunctioned and we all cheerfully waited while it was repaired; the year we had to wear masks and show vaccine cards at the door; the year we had to wear masks, show vaccine cards at the door and the show closed because there was an Omicron breakout anyway; and now this year. A blissfully normal year. On the night I attended we scurried right in with little time to spare because of the blissfully normal Trail of Lights traffic. Ahem.

Marc Pouhe's Scrooge is imposing as is Roderick Sanford's now iconic Marley. Kenny Williams' Ghost of Christmas Past is as darling as ever, and Chanel Haynes' effortless and powerful performance as The Ghost of Christmas Present is dazzling. Additionally, Paul Sanchez (Bob Cratchit) never fails to literally stop the show with his magnificent performance of "O Holy Night." The refreshing addition of Noah Lee Hayes as Fred this year was lovely. I admit I've learned to tolerate the musical number "Halo," not through any fault of performers but a dislike for the song. Alex Lanning as Martha Cratchit was given the task of the number this year, and, well, she changed my mind. The dance numbers were tight and choral performances (especially the sopranos!) seemed a notch above my short memory of past productions.

At the performance we attended, after a dear curtain speech from cast members Jordan Barron and Daisy Wright, there was a bit of a rocky start with some slow cues, which I have found to be true in a few previous seasons of the show. However, once this small rough patch was navigated, we were off in fine fashion. There are also a few awkward segues that I'd love to see revised. And maybe a costume refresh and some new wigs? But these are hardly reasons to spend your evening at home instead of at this show.

Maybe I pondered my viewing of ZACH's A CHRISTMAS CAROL more than necessary this year, but the experience felt more pensive than usual. Is it the social and political climate and our propensity to remain more than ever in our silos? Does our compassion only apply to those with whom we agree? Are new and surprising perspectives about friends and family worth withholding our kindness?

Many, many factors affect a particular theatrical experience. The cultural climate. The cocktails served (or not), the day of the week, how many performances the actors have or haven't completed, the unique makeup and energy of an audience - even the cycle of the moon can have an impact on the experience and tone of a performance. Theatre is a miraculous, synergistic, liminal experience. Was this performance of the story of human redemption causing my wistful thoughts or was this an "undigested bit of beef, a blot of mustard, a crumb of cheese, a fragment of underdone potato?"

Perhaps this show has matured as its actors have, and their performances on the night I attended seemed more attuned to the story rather than the musical numbers. Maybe it's Pouhe as Scrooge, who has, over the last few years, seemed to ground this once fluffy version of the Dickens classic back toward its original intent. Were the actors telling the story more deeply this year or am I just getting old? The former, I think, is likely, and the latter is absolutely true. I suspect it's in the genius move of casting an actor as committed as Pouhe. In this casting, it's impossible for the disco balls and glow sticks to upstage the story. A rising tide lifts all boats, and Pouhe's dedication to character and story are the map the rest of the show follows. But that's just me. The kids might say something differently what with music mashups and dance party hits involved. That's why this show is for everyone. So get tickets for the whole family.

ZACH'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Topfer at ZACH Theatre

1510 Toomey Road

Austin, TX, 78704

Wednesdays through Sunday

November 16 - December 31, 2022

Tickets available here.