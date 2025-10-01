RIDE THE CYCLONE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION) to be Presented at LASA High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Liberal Arts and Science Academy will present their fall musical production: Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)!

This darkly hilarious and moving musical follows 6 teenagers, each killed in a tragic roller coaster accident, as they compete to see which of them will be restored to life. Ride the Cyclone asks us to think about what really matters, to focus on what makes a life well-lived, while still finding time for some of the most memorable musical numbers on the Modern Stage.

This production runs for only four performances, October 23-25 at 7:30, with a 2:30 matinee performance on October 25. All performances will take place in the LASA theater building. LASA's main campus building can be found at 1012 Arthur Stiles Rd, Austin TX 78721, and the theater building is adjacent to it, in the large parking lot found on Gardner Rd.