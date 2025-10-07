 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home Dallas For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Continues City Theatre Austin 20th Anniversary Season

Performances through October 19 at Genesis Creative Collective.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

City Theatre Austin continues its 20th Anniversary Season with To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning story of childhood innocence, social inequality, and moral courage. Performances run through October 19 at Genesis Creative Collective (1507 Wilshire Blvd, Austin, TX).

Adapted from Lee’s landmark novel, the stage production follows Scout Finch, her brother Jem, and their father Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer defending a Black man falsely accused of a crime in Depression-era Alabama. The story—at once tender, unsettling, and enduring—confronts prejudice and justice through the eyes of a child and remains one of the most resonant works in American literature.

Photo Credit: City Theatre Austin

Photos: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Continues City Theatre Austin 20th Anniversary Season Image
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at City Theatre Austin

Photos: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Continues City Theatre Austin 20th Anniversary Season Image
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at City Theatre Austin

Photos: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Continues City Theatre Austin 20th Anniversary Season Image
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at City Theatre Austin

Photos: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Continues City Theatre Austin 20th Anniversary Season Image
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at City Theatre Austin

Photos: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Continues City Theatre Austin 20th Anniversary Season Image
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at City Theatre Austin




Don't Miss a Austin News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Moulin Rouge!
128 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Operation Mincemeat
77 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Chicago
70 ratings

Chicago

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos