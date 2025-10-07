Photos: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Continues City Theatre Austin 20th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Theatre Austin continues its 20th Anniversary Season with To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning story of childhood innocence, social inequality, and moral courage. Performances run through October 19 at Genesis Creative Collective (1507 Wilshire Blvd, Austin, TX).

Adapted from Lee’s landmark novel, the stage production follows Scout Finch, her brother Jem, and their father Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer defending a Black man falsely accused of a crime in Depression-era Alabama. The story—at once tender, unsettling, and enduring—confronts prejudice and justice through the eyes of a child and remains one of the most resonant works in American literature.

Photo Credit: City Theatre Austin



TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at City Theatre Austin

