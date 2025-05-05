Photos: Neil Simon RUMORS at Genesis Creative Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre Austin's production of Neil Simon’s hit stage comedy RUMORS runs May 8 - 18 at Genesis Creative Collective. Check out photos from the show!

RUMORS. Can you keep a secret? Come join Neil Simon’s crazy cast of characters at the townhouse of the New York City deputy mayor and his wife to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. The only catch is that the host has shot himself in the head (it’s only a flesh wound) and his wife is missing! Their friends attempt to cover up the situation, but the cover-up gets crazier and harder to sustain as more guests arrive and no one remembers who has told what to whom.

Running May 2 - 18 at Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722

Photo Credit: City Theatre Austin



RUMORS at City Theatre Austin

RUMORS at City Theatre Austin

RUMORS at City Theatre Austin

RUMORS at City Theatre Austin

RUMORS at City Theatre Austin

RUMORS at City Theatre Austin

RUMORS at City Theatre Austin

Comments